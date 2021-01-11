The Waterloo girls basketball team’s season-worst losing streak hit three games following a pair of losses last weekend.
New Glarus 72
Waterloo 46
The Pirates simply could not recover from a 22-point first half deficit dropping a Capitol South Conference road game Jan. 8.
“We played them tough, we just had some bad stretches,” Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn said. “The second half we played them head-to-head.”
After falling behind 44-22 at halftime, Waterloo played right with New Glarus over the final 18 minutes.
Senior Skyler Powers scored 17 points to lead the Pirates, who also got 10 points each from senior Joslynn Wolff and sophomore Alyssa Baumann.
Jaylynn Benson led Glarner Knights (10-3, 3-1) with a game-high 21, while Lindsey Schadewelt added 20.
NEW GLARUS 72, WATERLOO 46
Waterloo 22 24 — 46
New Glarus 44 28 — 72
Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 1 7-11 9, Webster 0 0-2 0, Powers 5 6-8 17, Asik 4 0-0 10, Wolff 3 4-8 10, Baumann 0 0-1 0. Totals — 13 17-30 46.
New Glarus — Karls 1 0-0 2, Atwell 2 0-0 4, Nommensen 1 3-4 5, Eichelkraut 3 2-2 8, Schadewelt 7 5-7 20, Klosterman 1 2-2 4, Benson 8 5-10 21, Maclean 2 0-0 4, Marty 1 0-0 2, Thompson 1 0-0 2. Totals — 27 17-25 72.
3-point goals — W 3 (Asik 2, Jaehnke 1); NG 1 (Schadewelt). Total fouls — W 18; G 23. Fouled out — Marty.
Randolph 71
Waterloo 54
Waterloo (7-6) faced the fifth-ranked Rockets on Jan. 9 and much like its game the night prior, a slow start came back to haunt the Pirates.
“They started up 14-2 and we pulled it to within seven with 5 minutes to play, we just couldn’t pull all the way back,” said Haberkorn.
Powers poured in a season-high 25 points to lead Waterloo, while Asik added 10 and Wolff scored eight.
Presley Buwalda and Jorey Buwalda led the Rockets (8-1) with 22 and 18 points, respectively.
RANDOLPH 71, WATERLOO 54
Waterloo 25 29 — 54
Randolph 40 31 — 71
Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 2 2-4 6, Webster 0 0-1 0, Powers 9 6-7 25, Jaehnke 1 1-2 3, Asik 4 0-0 10, Wolff 4 0-2 8, Baumann 1 0-0 2. Totals — 21 9-16 54.
Randolph — Katsma 2 0-0 5, Alvin 1 1-1 3, Duckett 1 0-0 2, Fuller 1 2-2 4, Baird 2 1-2 5, P. Buwalda 8 3-6 22, Moldenhauer 3 2-4 9, J. Buwalda 8 2-2 18, DeVries 0 3-4 3. Totals — 26 14-21 71.
3-point goals — W 3 (Asik 2, Powers 1); R. Total fouls — W 16; R 13.
Up Next
Waterloo plays a pair of Capitol South Conference games this weekend, traveling to Belleville Friday for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff against the Bulldogs, then on Saturday the Pirates host Wisconsin Heights in a 1:30 p.m. start at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
