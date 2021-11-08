The nightmare that was the 2020 high school athletic season thankfully feels like a distant memory. While the COVID-19 virus still persists, a combination of vaccination and greater public awareness has allowed inklings of normalcy to seep back into daily life.
A benefit of that positive change was a somewhat normal 2021 fall sports season for both Marshall and Waterloo High Schools. Aside from mask mandates and a few cancellations, the season went off without a hitch and provided a positive last run for some very deserving seniors.
Marshall football perhaps reaped the most benefits from this return to normal. Prior to the 2020 season, Dane County laid down very restrictive COVID-19 guidelines, preventing the Cardinals from playing in their own home stadium. Marshall played every single game on the road.
Somehow, the Cardinals were able to overlook the obstacles and finish the regular season 6-0. Despite a first-round playoff loss, the season was an overwhelming success.
Marshall only built from those trials and tribulations this year. Again, the Cardinals finished the regular season undefeated, including an unblemished Eastern Suburban Conference record of 7-0, winning the conference outright. Countless Cardinals took home All-Conference honors and Bryce Frank was named co-player of the year.
A No. 1 seed in the WIAA playoffs, Marshall suffered a Level 2 upset loss to Belleville. However, the real story was Marshall's Level 1 win. Despite the success and consistency head coach Matt Kleinheinz has brought to the Marshall football program, the class of 2022 had never won a playoff game entering this season. The senior class enjoyed a 14-12 win over River Valley to avoid graduating without that elusive playoff win.
Had COVID-19 issues persisted into the 2021 football season, those players may have never known the feeling of winning a WIAA playoff game, nor the elation of winning the conference in the last game of the regular season.
Marshall football's taste of victory was sweet, but the area's most successful program, Waterloo volleyball, was just happy to have the students back in the stands.
The Pirates qualified for the state tournament in both 2019 and 2020. Amidst the chaos the world was undergoing, head coach Christy Mosher and her squad just kept winning.
"We had some really strong leaders," Mosher said. "We just made the most of it. We played for each other and had a great season."
But, something was missing. The thunderous kills and yells of elation echoed off of empty walls. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the stands were empty as Waterloo continued to build on its storied program success.
Heading into 2021, there was hope. Guidelines were relaxing and fans would be allowed to come support once again. The terrible times the student body had endured created a strong bond. Football players were ever present at volleyball games and vice versa, both sides just happy to feel like a high schooler again.
"All summer, all the girls could talk about was having fans again," Mosher said. "In my time as a coach, I don't think I've seen a student section so rowdy for volleyball. I think it was all the pent up energy from a year at home. Everyone was so close. The fans even showed up well for road games. Across the board, everyone was just excited."
The Pirates used the motivation from a full, enthusiastic fanbase to put together another tremendous season. Waterloo won the Eastern Suburban Conference, finishing with a conference record of 9-1. In all, the class of 2022 lost only one conference game as Pirates.
The season came to an unfortunate end against Randolph in the regional championship of the WIAA playoffs. While the Pirates didn't return to the state tournament, this season felt real. The fans came out in full force, making even the tough losses feel a little easier.
The 2021 fall sports season was also a time for growth and improvement. Waterloo football and Marshall volleyball embodied this attitude.
For Waterloo, head football coach Dave Frisell's program turnaround took an immense step forward. The Pirates finished 3rd in the Eastern Suburban Conference with a 5-2 record and put a scare into Marshall, the conference's winner.
Just the regular season success, which was a marked improvement from the norm before Frisell took over, would have sufficed. But, the Pirates rode that momentum into a 62-36 Level 1 playoff win over Pardeeville.
The season ended the next week at Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic, but that didn't take away from the overwhelming success the season was. From only winning one game as sophomores to winning a playoff game as seniors, the class of 2022 was able to enjoy a meteoric rise to success thanks to the 2021 fall sports season running smoothly.
As for Marshall volleyball, 2021 offered a chance to build. The Cardinals were a scrappy team, often stealing sets from Eastern Suburban Conference heavyweights like Waterloo, New Glarus, and Wisconsin Heights.
While conference wins were hard to come by, Marshall shined bright on the weekends, putting in work at invitational tournaments and coming home with impressive wins.
Loaded with talent in the underclassman ranks, Marshall head coach Christina Schmitz was able to get her next crop of stars some valuable playing experience this year.
In all, the 2021 fall sports season was a beacon of hope. The teams at Marshall and Waterloo all saw improvement and success otherwise unimaginable had the world not started to improve. From wins on the court and field to the return of fans in the stands, the fall was a reminder that we are healing.