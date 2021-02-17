CAMBRIDGE — A huge first half was all No. 3 seeded Marshall needed as it cruised to a 69-25 win over Clinton in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal game played in Cambridge Feb. 16.

Craig Ward nearly outscored the sixth-seeded Cougars (0-17) scoring 21 points, while the Cardinals (16-7) also got 14 points from Cole Denniston.

Marshall buried 11 3-pointers, with Denniston’s four leading the way while both Ward and Mason Collins each knocked down a pair for the Capitol South Conference co-champions.

Wade Mueller led Clinton with eight.

Up Next

Marshall will play No. 2 seeded Lakeside Lutheran. The Cardinals defeated the Warriors 55-52 during the regular season.

Friday’s regional semifinal begins at 7 p.m. at LLHS.

MARSHALL 69, CLINTON 25

Clinton 10 15 — 25

Marshall 43 26 — 69

Clinton (fg ft-fta pts) — Mullooly 1 1-1 3, Pe. Bingham 1 0-0 2, C. Peterson 1 2-2 4, ueller 3 2-4 8, Villanueva 2 0-0 4, Pi. Bingham 2 0-0 4. Totals — 10 5-7 25.

Marshall — Siedschlag 1 1-4 4, Hellenbrand 0 1-2 1, Coillins 2 0-2 6, Lutz 2 0-0 5, Frank 1 0-0 2, Ward 9 1-2 21, Hornby 1 1-2 4, Denniston 5 0-1 14, Grady 0 2-2 2, Eggers 1 0-0 2, Truschinski 4 0-0 8. Totals — 26 6-19 69.

3-point goals — C 0; M 11 (Denniston 4, Ward 2, Collins 2, Siedschlag 1, Lutz 1, Hornby 1). Total fouls — C 12; M 9.

