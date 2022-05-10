The Waterloo baseball team had a light slate last week, playing just two games on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7 to earn some much-deserved time off. The Pirates put up a strong fight against conference-leading Belleville on Friday, eventually falling 7-3. They rebounded, however, with a dominant 12-3 non-conference victory over Deerfield on Saturday.
The Pirates deserve credit for battling back against Belleville. The Wildcats came out on fire, ripping off six runs in the bottom of the first inning. Instead of hanging their heads, the Pirates got to work.
Waterloo answered with a run in the top of the fourth and two in the top of the seventh, but the damage had already been done. The Pirates’ sole RBI of the afternoon came courtesy of Jordan Radloff.
While Belleville proved to be a tough test, Waterloo turned right around and put on a show with a home game against Deerfield the following day. This one was almost the inverse of the Belleville game. After Deerfield took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Waterloo came right back in the bottom of the second to score five runs and take a lead it would never relinquish. The Pirates tacked on six more in the fourth to really hammer the point home.
Sophomore Cal Hush had a stellar day at the plate, going 2-4 with three RBIs. Junior Cooper Setz went 2-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. The Pirates also got two RBIs out of senior Antonio Unzueta, who went 1-2 at the plate and also came around to score. Radloff was another Pirate with multiple RBIs, knocking in two as he went 2-4 at the plate and scored twice.
Radloff also handled four innings on the pitching mound for Waterloo, giving up just one earned run with five strikeouts. Owen Haseleu came in for relief, allowing just three hits and no runs in his three innings of service.
The week of action has Waterloo sitting at a 5-7 overall record and a 2-4 mark in the Capitol — South.
Waterloo has a trio of games this week to try to get back to .500. The Pirates start things off by hosting New Glarus on Tuesday, May 10. They’ll continue with another conference opponent in Wisconsin Heights on the road on Friday, May 13. They’ll close the week by returning to Waterloo Fireman’s Park on Saturday, May 14 for a non-conference clash with Johnson Creek.
Capitol — South baseball standings
(overall records in parenthesis)
-as of Saturday, May 7
1. Belleville, 6-1 (7-5)
T2. New Glarus, 4-3 (6-5)
T2. Marshall, 4-3 (8-8)
4. Wisconsin Heights, 3-4 (6-6)
5. Waterloo, 2-4 (5-7)
6. Cambridge, 1-5 (3-8)