Marshall’s Taylor Matson (4) sends a spike over Waterloo defenders Deeana Lira (3) and Breanna Huebner (8) during the Waterloo Invitational on Sept. 19.

 Sadye Ring

The Marshall volleyball team jumped into the 2020 season with both feet playing a number of duals along with competing in a quadrangular.

MARSHALL 3

OSHKOSH LOURDES 0

The Cardinals opened the 2020 season at Oshkosh Lourdes Academy and came away with the three-game sweep winning 25-20, 25-14, 25-14 over the host Knights Sept. 15.

Kiana Hellenbrand led the way with nine kills, nine digs and three blocks. Trinity Reulas had a team-high six aces, while Erin Virgil contributed 19 assists.

Trinity Flint added eight digs, six kills and four aces.

LUTHER PREP 3

MARSHALL 0

Match 2 of the season didn’t go as well for the Cardinals who dropped a 23-25, 19-25, 20-25 decision to Luther Prep in Watertown Sept. 17.

“I thought the girls played extremely well. They played a tough match and really turned it on. We’re missing our starting setter and starting middle hitter due to injuries, so for the girls who started in their spots really says a lot about the work they are putting in and the team as a whole,” said Marshall head coach Christina Schmitz.

Junior Abby Ward had six kills and three blocks to pace Marshall, while Izzy Llontop made 12 digs while Hellenbrand and Flint had eight digs apiece.

Virgil again had 19 assists.

WATERLOO QUAD

Marshall went 0-5 in the Waterloo Quad held Sept. 19 at the brand new Waterloo Fieldhouse.

MARSHALL 3

FALL RIVER 1

The Cardinals fought off a Game 3 loss to hand host Fall River a 25-20, 25-17, 20-25, 25-13 loss Monday.

“We had a really good team win tonight, We let a few of our own mistakes lead to some of their points and ultimately the third set, but overall we stayed on the attack and did not let up. Our passing was really outstanding tonight,” said Schmitz.

Ward led Marshall with six service and two blocks while adding seven kills. Other category leaders for the Cardinals included Hellenbrand (23 kills), Llontop (11 digs) and Virgil (39 assists).

UP NEXT

Marshall will head back to Waterloo tonight to face the high-powered Pirates in a 6:45 p.m. start at Waterloo Fieldhouse.

