Marshall volleyball used the 2021 season to make some strides as a team and program. While this didn't always result in winning matches, there was an undeniable fight and grit to this team. No opponent was too tall, no deficit was too large. The Cardinals' "no quit" attitude undoubtedly earned them respect from every opponent they faced this season.
"I am so proud of this team's ability to never give up," Marshall head coach Christina Schmitz said. "Even when down, they would fight. It described our season. We had a young team, but the girls put in a lot of work."
Marshall turned in a 13-18 overall record for the year and a 2-8 record in Capitol - South conference play, second from last. While conference play didn't exactly go as planned, the Cardinals took good advantage of their opportunities at weekend tournaments.
The Cardinals impressed at invitationals at schools including Rio, Westfield, Fall River, and Monticello. Many of these tournaments included back-to-back games and were played in gyms without air conditioning. The games tested the will of the Cardinals, and they responded with steadily solid performances.
In conference play, while wins were hard to come by, Marshall never made it easy. They were able to nab sets off of both New Glarus and Wisconsin Heights, the 2nd and 3rd place teams, respectively, in the Capitol - South standings at season's end.
For postseason play, Marshall was given the No. 9 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 3. With the draw, the Cardinals had to travel to No. 8 seed Winnebago Lutheran Academy. There, Marshall fell in straight sets, losing 18-25, 15-25, 22-25. Same as always, the fight was there until the very end for the Cardinals.
With the close of the season comes the end of five seniors' careers: Izzy Llontop, Erin Virgil, Alayna Cramblit, Taylor Matson, and Abby Ward. All will be missed and brought great contributions to the Marshall volleyball program.
Perhaps the biggest loss is Llontop, the libero. She was the unquestioned leader of this team. For the year, she led Marshall in digs with 484 and serves received with 494. She also had 20 aces.
"Izzy will be so missed," Schmitz said. "She is dedicated, tough, and brought an unmatchable volleyball I.Q. and desire to play. She made everyone else on the court better."
The Cardinals are hurting losing two of their middles, Matson and Ward, to graduation. Matson contributed 10 blocks this year while Ward had nine. Offensively, Ward was third on the team with 68 kills and Matson had 35.
On the outside, Virgil was a welcomed improvement after playing primarily setter back in 2020. The position switch did not slow the lefty down as she contributed 112 kills, second most on the team. She also contributed 131 digs and 152 serves received.
"She impressed me every game," Schmitz said.
Cramblit was an important defensive rotational piece for the Cardinals this season. She received 117 serves and had 74 digs for the season.
While the class of 2022 will be missed, there is reason for hope as the Cardinals push forward with the underclassmen they retain. It all starts with a stellar sophomore class.
Two of Marshall's biggest contributors this season, Emily Brodbeck and Kate Luzenski, still have two more years of Marshall volleyball ahead of them. Brodbeck developed quickly this season, becoming an irreplaceable part of the lineup by midseason. She finished fourth on the team in kills with 60 and led the way in blocks with 24.
As for Luzenski, one could definitely call her irreplaceable as well. The setter had a phenomenal year, leading the Cardinals with a whopping 518 assists. She also led the way in aces with 43. To top it all off, she was second behind Llontop in digs with 241.
The third member of the sophomore class, Mollie Fritter, showed signs of promise this season as well. Schmitz expects her to be next year's "breakout" player. In limited time this year, she contributed eight blocks, 11 kills, and 13 aces.
"The sophomore class competed and learned a lot this year," Schmitz said. "Emily made some amazing strides and I feel like Kate really found herself."
While there are high hopes for a breakout for Fritter next year, this year's breakout player was unquestionably freshman Kiersten Hoel. She grew into her role as the offense's best weapon quickly after some understandable nerves as the season kicked off. She led the Cardinals in kills this year with 176. She made her presence near the net felt, adding nine blocks.
"Honestly, we underutilized her this year," Schmitz said of the freshman phenom. "She was nervous to start, but she developed to a point where she was even asking for the ball and earned some serving responsibility."
While the sophomores and freshmen are well-represented in the front row, there's a big hole in the back row at libero left by Llontop. Schmitz is looking for junior Halle Weisensel to fill those shoes next year. This year was a solid audition for the role for her as she finished third on the team in digs with 183 and second in serves received with 228. She also was outstanding from the service line, delivering 33 aces.
Speaking of service, Marshall will also return junior Cortney Checky next year. Whenever she stepped up to the service line, it almost always felt like an ace was imminent. She delivered 38 of them this season, second most on the team. On top of that, she also contributed 59 kills, 102 digs, and 132 serves received.
Outside of returning varsity players, Schmitz also says she expects contributions from junior varsity players like sophomores Navy Held and Naomi Dahl as well as freshman Lillia Llontop.
In all, this year showed promise. Of course, it would have been nice to send the seniors off with a few more wins this season, but there is consistency building at Marshall. Those underclassmen that learned and progressed so much this season will soon get to put that experience to the test and see just how far they can take Marshall High School.