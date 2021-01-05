An off-shooting night by the Waterloo girls basketball team led to a 43-28 non-conference loss to Markesan Monday at Waterloo Fieldhouse.

The Pirates (7-4) made just eight shots from the field as they suffered their second loss in the last three contests: Waterloo also lost to St. Mary’s Springs of Fond du Lac on Dec. 19, but rebounded with a win over Fall River on Dec. 22.

JOSLYN WOLFF
Buy Now

Waterloo senior Joslyn Wolff looks for a passing lane while being double teamed by a pair of Markesan defenders.

“Two of our players went a combined 2-for-24 from the field,” said Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn.

Sophomore Sophia Schneider followed up her career-high 21-point performance against Fall River scoring a team-high 11 points, while senior Skyler Powers chipped in seven.

Gracie Mast led the Hornets (7-2) with a game-high 17 points, while Sydney Janke and Ashtyn Clark each tallied 10.

ALYSSA BAUMANN
Buy Now

Waterloo's Alyssa Baumann dribbles between Markesan defenders Leah Bobek (2) and Lauren Clark (12) during Monday's 43-28 loss.

Up Next

The Pirates travel to New Glarus Friday for a 7:30 p.m Capitol South start, before heading to Randolph Saturday to take on the Rockets in a 7:15 p.m. non-conference game.

MARKESAN 43, WATERLOO 28

Markesan 16 27 — 43

Waterloo 14 14 — 28

Markesan (fg ft-fta pts) — Bobek 0 1-2 1, Janke 4 0-0 10 Kelly 0 1-2 1, Clark 3 4-4 10, Mast 7 2-7 17, Graff 1 0-0 2, Lenz 1 0-0 2. Totals — 16 8-15 43.

Waterloo — Schneider 3 5-6 11, Zimbric 0 2-2 2, Powers 2 3-5 7, Jaehnke 1 0-0 2, Asik 0 2-4 2, Huebner 0 0-1 0, Wolff 1 0-2 2, Baumann 1 0-0 2. Totals — 8 12-20 28.

3-point goals — M 3 (Janke 2, Mast 1); W 0. Total fouls — M 13; W 12.

Load comments