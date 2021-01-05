An off-shooting night by the Waterloo girls basketball team led to a 43-28 non-conference loss to Markesan Monday at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
The Pirates (7-4) made just eight shots from the field as they suffered their second loss in the last three contests: Waterloo also lost to St. Mary’s Springs of Fond du Lac on Dec. 19, but rebounded with a win over Fall River on Dec. 22.
“Two of our players went a combined 2-for-24 from the field,” said Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn.
Sophomore Sophia Schneider followed up her career-high 21-point performance against Fall River scoring a team-high 11 points, while senior Skyler Powers chipped in seven.
Gracie Mast led the Hornets (7-2) with a game-high 17 points, while Sydney Janke and Ashtyn Clark each tallied 10.
Up Next
The Pirates travel to New Glarus Friday for a 7:30 p.m Capitol South start, before heading to Randolph Saturday to take on the Rockets in a 7:15 p.m. non-conference game.
MARKESAN 43, WATERLOO 28
Markesan 16 27 — 43
Waterloo 14 14 — 28
Markesan (fg ft-fta pts) — Bobek 0 1-2 1, Janke 4 0-0 10 Kelly 0 1-2 1, Clark 3 4-4 10, Mast 7 2-7 17, Graff 1 0-0 2, Lenz 1 0-0 2. Totals — 16 8-15 43.
Waterloo — Schneider 3 5-6 11, Zimbric 0 2-2 2, Powers 2 3-5 7, Jaehnke 1 0-0 2, Asik 0 2-4 2, Huebner 0 0-1 0, Wolff 1 0-2 2, Baumann 1 0-0 2. Totals — 8 12-20 28.
3-point goals — M 3 (Janke 2, Mast 1); W 0. Total fouls — M 13; W 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.