On Friday, Dec. 17, the Waterloo wrestling team hosted an invitational, labeled “Friday Night Duals.” The meet brought in some bigger schools and provided a great learning experience for Waterloo, which went 2-3 on the day. Other participating schools included Delavan-Durien, Lakeside Lutheran, Middleton, North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s Springs, and Waukesha West.
“I thought we fought hard,” Waterloo head coach Thurston Schuster said. “We were a little shorthanded and were up against some bigger schools. We battled hard. That’s a huge piece of this team this season, these guys have a lot of heart. You can always improve on technique, but you can’t teach heart.”
The Pirates kicked off the event with a 42-28 team victory over Lakeside Lutheran. Nate Broderick (138 lbs.), Ryan Sturgill (145 lbs.), Jacob Soter (152 lbs.), Trevor Firari (170 lbs.), and Owen Koele (106 lbs.) all recorded pins over their opponents. In the 160 lbs. weight class, Dakota Sturgill put up a strong fight but ultimately fell in an 8-6 decision. It was a strong start to the day for Waterloo.
Up next was a huge test against Waukesha West. There, Waterloo couldn’t quite keep pace with the Division 1 school, falling by a team score of 58-12. Waterloo’s points came courtesy of Koele winning via forfeit and Soter securing a pin in 1:14.
Alan Lopez (113 lbs.) was able to push his match to an 8-3 decision and Firari put up a good fight and forced an 11-1 decision against West’s Magnus Kuokkanen, who is ranked in Division 1 for the 160 lbs. weight class.
Things got no easier for the Pirates as another big school, Middleton, was up next. There, the Cardinals secured a 45-25 team victory over the Pirates.
Soter secured his third pin of the day in a hard-fought match that lasted almost five minutes. Broderick secured a 13-4 decision victory and Firari won via decision as well, 9-5. Koele and Lopez picked up the remaining 12 points for Waterloo with wins via forfeit.
The Pirates got back in the win column in the following showdown with North Fond du lac/St. Mary’s Springs, winning 39-21. Sturgill, Ian Spoke (195 lbs.), and Lopez all secured pins. Sturgill’s was especially impressive, coming in just 45 seconds. Soter suffered his first loss of the day in a hard-fought 9-6 decision. Koele fought to a 7-0 decision to move to 4-0 on the day. Firari, Ryan Fugate (120 lbs.), and Cassandra Valle (132 lbs.) won via forfeit.
Waterloo ended its day against Delavan-Darien. There, the Pirates couldn’t end the day with a team win, falling 53-29. Soter kept up his impressive day, winning with yet another pin to get his team six points. Sturgill and Firari got in on the pinning fun as well, both subduing their opponents in about a minute and a half. Koele improved to 5-0 on the day with a 15-0 technical fall win. Lopez grabbed some points for the Pirates via forfeit as well.
“There were some really nice performances,” Schuster said. “It was a good day of good competition. We just need to keep improving and developing. That’s the thing about being a pretty young team, we are just constantly working on getting these guys better.”
Waterloo’s chances to get better will come up soon. The Pirates will compete in a Holiday Tournament, both on Monday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Dec. 28.