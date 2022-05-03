With the WIAA postseason inching closer and closer, this is the perfect time of year for the Waterloo track & field team to be improving the scale and importance of the invitationals it competes in. The Pirates did just that on Friday, April 29 as they competed in an invitational at Pardeeville High School, which served as a tremendous measuring stick for where the team stood among teams in a similar division.
Participating schools included Dodgeland, Fall River, Horicon, Markesan, Mauston, Pardeeville, Parkview, Poynette, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland, Rio, Waterloo, Wayland Academy, and Westfield/Montello.
The boys didn't post times in the sprints, but the girls grabbed some nice finishes. Freshman Jenna Spies ran a 16.70 in the 100 meter dash to take 25th and sophomore Stephany Mendez finished in 30th with a time of 17.87.
In the 200 meter dash, sophomore Alisa Sheshina was Waterloo's fastest runner with a time of 33.59, finishing in 24th. Freshman Gavina Zimbric also placed, running a 37.50 to finish 28th.
The Pirates had one of their best finishes of the day in the 400 meter dash. Stellar sophomore Marin Dolfin blazed her way to a time of 1:12.46 to pick up a 4th place finish. Sophomore teammate Evelyn Dominguez-Carillo also grabbed a top-10 place, finishing in 10th with a time of 1:23.76, a personal record for her.
The girls kept up the solid results as the day moved to the 800 meter run. Junior Bella Degler took 16th with a personal record run of 3:21.75. Freshman Evie Quamme also placed, taking 22nd with a time of 3:33.29.
They boys made their first appearance in the final standings in this event as well. Sophomore Mateo Cefalu got the Pirates going with a run of 2:33.61 to take 16th. Freshman teammate Ryan Fugate also grabbed 26th with a time of 2:49.22.
In the 1,600 meter run, the boys got a good run out of freshman David Cefalu, who finished in 13th with his time of 5:45.25. Senior Gus Tamayo also placed well, taking 19th with a time of 6:01.06. On the girls' side of the event, sophomore Cordelia Webber had Waterloo's best time with a 7:14.38 to finish in 10th.
To finish the longer runs of the day, a pair of boys finished back-to-back in the 3,200 meter run. Freshman Owen Koele took 13th with a time of 12:20.15 and freshman teammate Harrison Schaefer was the next one across the finish line with a time of 13:07.28.
Things took an impressive turn for the better in the hurdles portion of the event. Junior Rick Ugorji showed up tremendously in the 110 meter hurdles, finishing in 2nd with his time of 19.33 seconds. Junior teammate Sam Billingsley also finished in the top five, taking 5th with a time of 20.36. In the girls' 100 meter dash, sophomore Reina Degler set a personal record with her time of 21.88 to finish in 12th.
Billingsley and Ugorji would finish back-to-back in the boys 300 meter hurdles. This time Billingsley finished on top, taking 9th with a time of 52.90. Ugorji was right behind him in 10th with a time of 53.91.
The relays proved to be tough for Waterloo against this level of competition. The brightest spot of the day came in the boys 4x200 relay. There, the Pirates unleashed the quartet of Billingsley, sophomore Dakota Sturgill, Ugorji, and senior Luke Fiedorowicz to run a time of 1:41.92 to finish in 4th.
With the track portion of the day handled, the Pirates went on to post some great results in the field.
Ugorji kept up his impressive day by taking 4th in the shot put with a throw of 37-08.00. Fiedorowicz was strong as well, throwing a 35-01.00 to take home 7th place. Abigail Quamme was Waterloo's highest finisher on the girls side, taking 23rd with a throw of 20-11.00.
Fiedorowicz kept his top ten trend rolling into the discus. There, he threw a 103-08 to finish in 6th. Junior Maddelyn Webster was the furthest thrower on the girls side, taking 9th with a throw of 70-04.
The girls found some success in the jump portion of the event, as well. Dolfin impressed in the long jump with her distance of 13-09.50, good for 7th place. The Pirates also found success on the pole vault. Sophomore Cordelia Webster finished in 6th with a vault of 6-06.00 and sophomore teammate Alisa Sheshina was right on her tail in 7th with a vault of 6-00.00.
The event was yet another important learning lesson for the Pirates as their push for the postseason continues. Next up is a Capitol Conference quad at Belleville High School on Tuesday, May 3. Participating teams include the host school, Waterloo, New Glarus, and Wisconsin Heights.
The Pirates will host their own invitational on Thursday, May 5. Participating schools include Columbus, Horicon, Hustisford, Mayville, Oakfield, Pardeeville, Parkview, and Poynette.