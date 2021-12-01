Christmas is quickly approaching. Here are some ways to give back in the Marshall and Waterloo communities.
MARSHALL Love Light Tree
The Marshall Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their 4th annual Love Light Tree after Santa at the Station on Monday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
For $5, attendees can fill out a form with a loved one’s name and it will be placed on the tree in front of the fire station. All of the names will be read that night.
The proceeds of the event will be going to the Marshall-Waterloo Food Pantry, toward the Marshall Fire Department’s scholarship and to the department for the purchase of fire equipment and other life-saving materials.
Forms can be found at F&M Bank in Marshall, He & She Design Parlor, The Fox Bar & Grille, Marshall Community Library, Tom’s Guns and the fire department Facebook page. Forms can be returned to any of the listed locations or mailed to the fire department at P.O Box 450, Marshall.
The deadline for forms is Friday, Dec. 10. Call (608) 219-8913 for more information.
Toy Drive
The Marshall Volunteer Fire Department is also hosting their annual “Fill the Boot” fundraiser. Firefighters are asking local residents to donate cash, checks or unopened, unwrapped toys for kids in the community.
The final “Fill the Boot” day is Sunday, Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon. Firefighters will be at Kwik Trip in Marshall to collect donations. If those interested in donating miss the final fundraiser date, the station invites them to drop their donations off at the station any day between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Call the station at (608) 655-3322 for more information or questions.
WATERLOO Giving Tree
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is hosting a Giving Tree this year. The program identifies seniors in the Waterloo community who are in need of some extra holiday cheer.
Those interested can take a paper ornament from the tree at the library and purchase the gift listed. Drop the unwrapped gift off at the library by Saturday, Dec. 11.
For more information or questions call (920) 478-3344.
Toy Drive
The Waterloo Fire Department and EMS Station are hosting a toy drive during Santa at the Station on Sunday, Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The departments are asking local residents to bring new, unwrapped toys to “Stuff the Truck,” or fill up an entire fire truck with toys.
Call the station at (920) 478-2535 for question or more information.