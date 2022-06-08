The Marshall baseball team never knew how to quit in the 2022 postseason. Despite facing higher seeds and large deficits, the Cardinals showed resilience in the process of claiming a regional title as a No. 3 seed. Further perseverance was needed in the WIAA sectional semifinals as Marshall took a long trip west to Prairie du Chien High School to take on No. 1 seed Viroqua with the season on the line.
The Cardinals trailed by as many as five runs in the game, but were never truly out of it. Marshall even got the go-ahead run to the plate in the top of the seventh inning, but the sensational scamper through the playoffs had run its course. Viroqua would hold on for a 7-4 victory, ending Marshall's unforgettable 2022 season in the process.
"I'm extremely proud," Marshall head coach Shane Murphy said. "Making it to this point was a great feat. We ran into a really good team, but we made it interesting all the way until the end, like we always do. They never gave up, and that's how we got this far. I even had a feeling we'd get it done at the end. There's always that glimmer of hope to score a lot of runs quickly with this group."
Marshall's chances to win this one started with senior pitcher Haiden Nolden, who got the start on the mound for the Cardinals. He got Marshall off on the right foot, buzzing through Viroqua's first three batters in the bottom of the first inning in just five pitches to keep the Blackhawks' bats at bay.
Nolden's dominance turned into an early pitching duel with Viroqua starter Griffin Olson. The senior righty had also made quick work of Marshall's first three batters, needing only six pitches to retire the side in the top of the first inning.
This battle for superiority spilled into the second inning. Marshall senior Cooper Usgaard stole a hit off of Olson in the top of the second, but he got no further than second base before Olson ended the inning.
Nolden surrendered his first hit of the day in the bottom of the second, but quickly shooed him off of the base path with a flawless pickoff move to end the inning unscathed. The move was an obvious momentum shifter, because Marshall came out swinging in the top of the third.
Olson made a mistake in walking senior speedster Bryce Frank early in the inning. Frank battled his way to a full count to get the free base, and quickly made the Blackhawks pay. He stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch to set himself up to score. Sophomore center fielder Matthew Motl answered the call, mashing a single into the 5-6 gap to bring Frank in and give his Cardinals an early 1-0 lead.
The momentum was firmly with Marshall, but Viroqua would soon remind all of those in attendance why it was a top seed. Put simply, the Blackhawks were putting the ball exactly where it needed to be in the bottom of the third inning.
Whether it was a slow-rolling single in the shaggy infield, a perfectly placed bunt, or a shift-shredding single to the outfield, the ball seemingly always ended up where Marshall's fielders were not. The dam finally broke with back-to-back doubles thanks to Viroqua's 1 and 2 spot batters. The two big hits brought in a combined three runs, and the Blackhawks weren't done yet.
Viroqua slapped its second consecutive ball through the 5-6 gap to bring yet another run home. A confusing grounder to second base let yet another come home before senior shortstop Cole Denniston punched the inning out with a nice toss to first. When the dust had settled, Viroqua led 5-1.
"They were finding holes and hitting it where we weren't" Murphy said. "That's just baseball. It's how it goes. Viroqua did a lot of things right in that inning."
Olson stayed hot on the mound in the top of the fourth, striking out the side. He then added another security run at the plate in the bottom of the same inning, mashing a triple off of the fence in right field to make it a 6-1 Viroqua lead. Momentum was firmly on the Blackhawks' side.
Marshall did nothing to help itself out in the top of the fifth, going three up, three down. In the bottom of the same inning, junior third baseman Peyton Kleinheinz came up with a momentum-shifter to help turn the tides. Viroqua's cleanup batter skied a pop up near the third base fence line. Kleinheinz utilized his tall frame and long arms to reach over the fence and snag a much needed out. Nolden rode the momentum to a quick end of the inning to bring a revitalized Marshall squad back to the plate in the top of the sixth.
Denniston reached on an error and Nolden wore a pitch in on the hands to get two runners on with only one out. Kleinheinz would come up huge for the Cardinals once again. This time, he punished a single into right center field to bring Denniston in to score.
With runners on second and third with two outs, junior catcher Collin Petersen was mere inches away from beating a throw from shortstop and adding more to the tally. Still, Marshall was showing signs of life. The Cardinals wouldn't go down without a fight.
Viroqua saw the impending comeback and got to work in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Blackhawks played some smart baseball, using courtesy runners and bunts to get a man to third base. A wild pitch from Nolden allowed another Viroqua run to score, making it a 7-2 game heading into the deciding seventh inning.
Mason Collins drew a walk to lead off the top of the seventh, prompting a pitching change from Viroqua. Frank did not offer him a warm welcome as he punched a single into left field to put two men on base with two outs. Denniston came up clutch, mashing an absolute rocket over the center fielder's head to bring both Collins and Frank in to score. The energy of a comeback was palpable as Marshall now only trailed 7-4.
Nolden and Usgaard followed the double with smart, patient at-bats as they both drew walks. The bases were loaded for Kleinheinz, who had been so critical to Marshall staying in the game up to this point. Now, he represented the go-ahead run with two outs and the season on the line.
He did his part, making strong contact after a well-played at-bat. Unfortunately, the ball traveled right to Viroqua's second baseman. He made the play to first and extinguished the comeback attempt, solidifying a 7-4 win and bringing Marshall's phenomenal romp through the WIAA state tournament to an end.
The loss brings an end to the high school careers of the class of 2022, including Denniston, Frank, Usgaard, Nolden, Collins, and Craig Ward,
"They've brought it all four years," Murphy said of the class of 2022. "They hit the ball hard and gave it their all for all four years. I'm going to miss them. They'll be hard to replace. They're a special group that always gave us a chance to win."
Their production will be tough to replace, but the Cardinals have plenty of returning studs to be excited about next season. Pitcher Wyatt Jennings, a senior-to-be, picked up 1st team all-conference honors this season, as did breakout freshman Carson Connelly and sophomore leadoff batter Motl. With Petersen returning as the backstop and Kleinheinz back at third, Marshall has a reliable base to build off of next season as it will attempt to run it back.