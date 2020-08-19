Laura Grossman has some shoes to fill, in her words “big shoes,” as she takes over for Jeff Looze who for 40 years guided the Marshall cross country program.
In his four decades Looze guided the boys and girls programs to numerous Capitol Conference championships, had eight teams (6 girls, 2 boys) participate at the WIAA State Championships, and saw one of his runners win back-to-back state titles.
Grossman, a Spanish teacher at the high school, will become the program’s first new head coach since 1980.
“That’s 40 years of shoes I have to fill,” she said.
Grossman held her first practice as head coach Monday, as cross country was viewed as a low-risk sport by the WIAA.
Grossman is no stranger to the Cardinals program. Last season she was an assistant coach under Looze, and her two sons, Kale, a 2019 graduate, and Kobe, a senior, have competed in the sport.
She’s also very familiar with the sport, having run at UW-Whitewater during the 1990s. The former Laura Douma, placed 31st in the NCAA Division III Midwest Regionals in 1995, according to the UW-W cross country website.
Grossman knowingly comes into a tough situation, with the COVID-19 pandemic still going strong. She also has low numbers on the girls side, while the boys program has roughly 12 runners competing.
“Obviously, we have to do some things to help control the spread of this,” said Grossman. “We’re aware of what the health boards and the WIAA have recommended and are taking measures, such as wearing masks and social distancing while we are stretching and warming up. It is what it is.”
Grossman will make her head coaching debut on Tuesday, Aug. 25 as Marshall competes in the Westby Invitational.
