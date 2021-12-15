During its first board meeting since October, the Waterloo School Board discussed whether to keep virtual meeting participation an option for the public.
School board Vice President Kate Lewandowski asked that the agenda item be added on Monday afternoon so the board could discuss the topic.
The Waterloo School District currently has two policies that pertain to virtual meeting participation, both of which were adopted on April 27, 2020.
Policy 188 covers board member participation in meetings via technology. The policy states that the school board strongly encourages all individual board members to be physically present at all board meetings in which they intend to participate in any capacity. An individual board member has no right to insist upon the ability to participate, in any capacity, in any board meeting remotely via telephone conference, video conference or other technology.
But, the board will permit an individual board member with a scheduling conflict to participate in board meetings from a remote location, with such privilege to include being counted in the quorum requirement for the meeting, participating in discussion on items of business, and making and voting upon motions as a privilege ruled by the majority vote of the board.
Policy 189 covers virtual board meetings in emergency situations. This policy defines procedures that must be followed in situations where conditions exist that make it potentially dangerous for the board to meet in person, which includes a serious public health emergency as defined or declared by authorized public health officials.
Upon a declaration of emergency, the district must include a notice that discourages the public and/or media from attending the meeting in person at its noticed location due to concerns with health and safety and encourages use of the alternative method(s) of access that the District is providing.
President Nancy Thompson said that the “crux of the problem” with making a decision about keeping virtual meeting participation is not knowing if the district is still in a state of emergency.
Thompson read a submitted letter during public input that said the board’s attempt to get back to normal by eliminating virtual participation was “positively revolting.”
“Here you all are attempting to be normal by suddenly withholding virtual meetings, by not reporting your numbers to a free press and by not mandating masks in school,” Thompson read from the letter. “Trust me to many minds this is not normal.”{/span}
A woman Zooming in to the meeting also spoke in favor of keeping virtual meeting options a standard moving forward.
Lewandowski, who was participating virtually, said that keeping virtual access to the meetings is “vital” and that the community’s “want for involvement is going to be there” long after the pandemic is over.
Board member Charles Crave pointed out that eliminating virtual participation would help the board move along with their meetings.
“Sometimes as a school board, if we didn’t have quite the onstream, we may be able to maybe host or do our meetings in a little more of an effective matter,” Crave said.
Crave also compared virtual meetings to a body camera that police wear.
“You only see what’s right in front there,” and not everything leading up to or surrounding the moment the officer arrives to the scene.
Superintendent Brian Henning gave some insight into the technological issues that come with virtual meetings.
From a management standpoint, there are things that go along with virtual meetings that most people might not even know are going on, Henning said. That includes taking minutes and working around background noises and delays.
The district uses Zoom, which is more “user-friendly for managing a larger group of people,” Henning said. “People can unmute themselves at any given time, but if you set it so they can’t unmute themselves, then you’re basically just streaming it, you’re not really allowing participation.”
Henning said it all depends on what level of participation the board wants during meetings.
While the discussion went on for a while, the board didn’t take any action on whether or not they would keep virtual participation an option.
Instead, the board voted 5-1, with Matt Schneider casting the dissenting vote, to review policies 189 and 199 and come back in January for more discussion. Virtual participation will continue as has been practiced at the next meeting.
Pool Upgrades
In other news, the board approved the motion to complete the pool filter and chemical room repairs at a cost not to exceed $46,000.
Repairs for this upgrade will include pool filters, sand or media replacement, chemical feeders, state permit fees and engineer plans. Maintenance repairs will come from Carrico Aquatics.
Course Guide Changes
The board approved course guide changes for the 2022-23 school years for the high school and the intermediate/middle school.
Changes at the high school covered course selections. Creative Writing and Cultural Geography were added as electives, and Communications 9 was changed from a required class to an elective class. The prerequisite courses for Engine Technology and Welding and Fabrication I were removed. And courses such as Music Theory, Music History and Global Music were removed.
Changes at the intermediate/middle school covered the school day rotation.
Grades seven and eight were on a two-day rotation, while grades five and six were on a four-day rotation. The board approved to reorganize grades five and six to align to a two-day schedule, similar to grades seven and eight.
Students will now be able choose between two semesters worth of electives based on the rotation.