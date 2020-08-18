The Capitol Conference recommended on Monday, in a vote of 8-3, to move the fall sports season of girls volleyball, girls tennis, boys soccer and boys and girls cross country to the spring in alignment with the plan passed by the WIAA (see below).
This was announced in a press release by Capitol Conference commissioner Jeff Giese Tuesday morning.
“All schools in the Capitol Conference continue to have the opportunity to make decisions on fall sports based on local date which best serves their stakeholders and keeps their students, staff and community safe,” said Giese. “The Capitol Conference member schools may decide to proceed with their falls seasons independently and may schedule non-conference competitions in any or all of the fall sports that they offer.”
The Capitol Conference offers fall sports in girls tennis, girls volleyball, boys soccer, boys and girls cross country and football.
Cambridge, Lakeside Lutheran and Watertown Luther Prep have indicated they are intending on moving ahead with the current fall season. Belleville and New Glarus have opted out “for sure.” The conference still is waiting to hear from Columbus, Lake Mills, Lodi and Poynette from the North, along with Marshall, Waterloo, and Wisconsin Heights from the South.
Board of Education meetings for all of those schools are scheduled over the next week and should know what each district is deciding by Aug. 27.
The Capitol Football Conference and Eastern Suburban Football Conference athletic directors and coaches are scheduled to meet this Thursday and Friday respectively, and an announcement will be made on their future after those meetings.
