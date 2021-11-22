Following the approval of COVID-19 vaccination shots for those between the ages of 5 to 11, the Marshall School District had its first vaccine clinic for that age group last week.
Sun Prairie-based O’Connell Pharmacy and Marshall Elementary hosted the clinic Nov. 19 and had what was deemed a “good turnout.”
“It has gone really well,” said Shelby Von Engel, project manager for O’Connell Pharmacy, who was also on-site for the vaccinations.
There was an online appointment signup launched the previous Friday, which led to even more people than expected trying to claim vaccines for those in the age group.
“We had to extend the clinic to 6 p.m. to accommodate for more people signing up,” Marshall Superintendent Dan Grady said.
The clinic was initially supposed to be from 3 to 5 p.m., but was quickly changed shortly after the clinic was announced Nov. 12.
Von Engel said that almost 70 people reserved vaccines for last Friday, and only two hadn’t shown up as of 4:30 p.m.
“We only did the appointments because of this age group and trying to coordinate,” Von Engel said.
There was a Marshall EMS ambulance on-site in case there were any serious side effects for patients, but Von Engel reported that assistance hadn’t been needed.
This was the first of two vaccine clinics at Marshall Elementary School scheduled to be done by O’Connell Pharmacy. The second one will be Friday, Dec. 10. This one will also be from 3 to 6 p.m. and it as also extended an hour to accommodate more patients than expected. There were few appointments left open as of Monday. Just like the first clinic, this one will only have COVID-19 vaccinations. Patients should arrive five minutes early with their parents or guardians and insurance cards. Consent forms will have to be filled out if it is a patient’s first COVID-19 vaccine dose. Appointments can be made at https://calendly.com/ocpvaccine/marshall-pediatric-covid-19-vaccinations-ages-5-11.