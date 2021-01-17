Craig Ward became the newest member of the coveted 1,000-point club and the 12th player in Marshall High School boys basketball history to reach the milestone.
Marshall outscored Wisconsin Heights 10-5 in the second overtime to pull out a Capitol South win in a game played at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells Jan. 14.
Ward matched a career-high scoring a game-high 29 points, and his free throw in the second overtime was his 1,000th point.
“I really didn’t know I got it until after the game,” said Ward. “It was fun celebrating it with my friends.”
“He’s put a lot of time and a lot of work into his game,” Marshall head coach Dan Denniston said. “It’s an awesome individual accomplishment, it says what type of player he is to be able to accomplish this as a junior; we’re definitely not the same type of team without him.”
The junior guard made 12-of-18 free throws while also grabbing seven rebounds. He led the Cards with four assists and three steals as well. Ward also scored 29 points against Watertown Luther Prep his sophomore year and against New Glarus as a freshman.
Ward is the second member of his immediate family to score 1,000 points; his older brother Cam is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,384 points.
Marshall and Heights were tied at 61 following regulation and both teams scored 10 points in the first overtime. But the Cardinals had the upper hand in the second OT.
“I look back at the Cambridge game where we lost in the last seconds and the Cambria-Friesland game which we lost in overtime, it’s definitely nice to get one of these wins,” Denniston said. “We had an opportunity to win it in regulation but missed two free throws in the final 7 seconds. To be able to fight back and win this in double overtime was big for our team.”
The win kept Marshall tied for the lead in the Capitol South with New Glarus. Both teams are 3-1.
“All these conference games are important, anyone can beat anyone on any given night, so it was nice to get the win and stay tied for first place,” said Denniston.
Junior guard Cole Denniston matched a season-high with 18 points, equaling his total from the first game of the season on Dec. 5 against Baraboo. Denniston made four 3-point shots.
“Cole sometimes lacks a little belief in himself and we’ve really been on him to try and stay positive and to take good shots, his teammates have been very good encouraging him and telling him we need him to continue to attack and be aggressive. He hit a couple of shots early which gave him some confidence,” said Coach Denniston of his son.
Truschinski added a double-double, scoring 11 points while pulling down a team-high 12 rebounds. Lutz also scored 11.
Derek Adler led the Vanguards with 19.
MARSHALL 81, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 76 (2 OT)
Wisconsin Heights 37 24 10 5 — 76
Marshall 34 27 10 10 — 81
Wisconsin Heights (fg ft-fta pts) — Bour 4 1-2 10, L. Parman 5 2-3 8, Barsness 8 2-5 18, Adler 6 3-3 19, J. Brabender 2 2-2 6, D. Brabender 5 3-3 13, Hocking 1 0-0 2. Totals — 27 13-18 76.
Marshall — Siedschlag 1 0-0 2, Lutz 5 0-0 11, Frank 0 5-6 5, Denniston 7 0-0 18, Grady 2 0-0 5, Truschinski 2 7-12 11, Ward 8 12-17 29. Totals — 25 24-35 81.
3-point goals — WH 2 (Boul 1, Adler 1); M 7 (Denniston 4, Lutz 1, Grady 1, Ward 1). Total fouls — WH 27; M 19. Fouled out — L. Parman, J. Brabender, Hocking.
Evansville 52
Marshall 38
Evansville held Marshall to a season-low point total in a non-conference game played Jan. 16 in Evansville.
The Cardinals (8-6) were held to eight first-half points and 38 in all.
No Marshall player reached double digits, with junior Mason Collins leading the way with nine.
Ryan Thompson led the Blue Devils (9-2) with 19 points.
EVANSVILLE 52, MARSHALL 38
Marshall 8 30 — 38
Evansville 29 23 — 52
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Siedschlag 1 0-0 2, Collins 4 0-0 9, Lutz 2 0-0 4, Ward 2 0-0 6, Hornby 2 3-5 7, Grady 1 0-0 3, Truschinski 1 4-6 7. Totals — 13 7-11 38.
Evansville — Maves 2 0-0 5, Bahrs 1 0-0 2, Miller 4 0-1 10, Bisch 1 4-4 6, Stencel 1 0-0 2, Heinzelman 1 0-0 2, everson 3 0-0 6, Thompson 8 3-3 19. Totals — 21 7-8 52.
3-point goals — M 5 (Ward 2, Collins 1, Grady 1, Truschinski 1); E 2 (Maves 1, Miller 1). Total fouls — M 17; E 10.
Marshall 72
Jefferson 57
Reid Truschinski and Craig Ward combined for 45 points and 16 rebounds in a non-conference road win over Jefferson Jan. 12.
Truschinski scored a game-high 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and pulled down nine rebounds, while Ward scored 22 points, making 5-of-10 shots from the field while going 10-of-13 at the free throw line. Ward also had seven rebounds and a team-hgh four assists.
Michael Lutz added 12 points and Cole Denniston scored eight.
Haygen Miller led the Eagles with 15 points, making three of the team’s nine 3-pointers.
MARSHALL 72, JEFFERSON 57
Marshall 40 32 — 72
Jefferson 28 29 — 57
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 6 0-0 12, Frank 1 3-4 5, Ward 5 10-13 22, Deniston 3 0-0 8, Petersen 1 0-0 2, Truschinski 9 4-6 23. Totals — 25 17-23 72.
Jefferson — Miller 5 2-4 15, McGraw 3 1-3 9, Joes 2 0-2 6, Neitzel 3 0-0 7, Lenz 1 0-1 2, Martin 1 2-2 4, Pinnow 1 0-0 2, Hoffman 2 0-0 5, Stelse 0 1-2 1, Devine 3 0-0 6. Totals — 21 6-14 57.
3-point goals — M 5 (Ward 2, Denniston 2, Truschinski 1); J 9 (Miller 3, McGraw 2, Jones 2, Neitzel 1, Hoffman 1). Total fouls — M 17; J 18.
