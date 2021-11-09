Marshall students to perform 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown'

Marshall High School drama students are about to hit the stage for their fall musical.
“Marshall High School drama is proud to present the fall musical, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” said Ellen Christensen, the Marshall choir director.
The cast includes senior Justin Grady as Charlie Brown, senior Cade Seep as Snoopy, senior Brynn Frank as Lucy Van Pelt, sophomore Phoebe Seep as Sally Brown, sophomore Gray Armstrong as Schroeder, freshman Gabe Armstrong as Linus Van Pelt, junior Brooke Oswald as Frieda, Olivia Ackah as Violet Gray and senior Aubrianne Arthur as Peppermint Patty.
Those a part of the production have been rehearsing up to three times a week for several weeks to prepare for the performance.
“We are delighted to be back in person sharing musical theater with our audiences,” Christensen said.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” was written in 1967. It’s a two-act musical that focuses on growing pains during childhood. There are songs like “My Blanket and Me,” “Baseball Game,” “Beethoven Day” and “The Doctor is In.”
“There are sweet moments to be had with ‘Happiness,’” Christensen said.
There will be performances this Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13, both at 7 p.m. in the Marshall Elementary School. There will also be a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.
“The show is a joy for children of all ages,” Christensen said.
Admission is $5, and concessions will be available at intermission. Marshall students in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and grades one through eight received a coupon for free admission with a paid adult.
Masks are required for those in attendance.