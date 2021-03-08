BOWLING

Week of 3-1-21

Monday Night

High Team Series: Karen’s Just 1 More 1785.

High Team Game: Karen’s Just 1 More 636.

Individuals: David Edwards 584 (217), Sara Kaukl 559 (201), Laurie Frey 556 (218), Jonathan Schoemann 532, Keith Pocock 522.

Tuesday Maunesha

High Team Series: Stubby’s 2020.

High Team Game: Stubby’s 723.

Individuals: Kolton Jurss 595 (216-222), Jonathan Schoemann 584 (233), Dave Henning 505.

Wednesday Morning

High Team Series: Clubs 1866.

High Team Game: Clubs 641.

Individuals: Mike Ploc 556 (204), Jonathan Schoemann 511.

Wednesday Businessmen

High Team Series: Rhode Electric 2620.

High Team Game: Rhode Electric 936.

Individuals: Hannah Yelk 703 (278-223-202), Austin Powers 679 (247-205-227), Chris Hensler 647 (204-254), Jonathan Schoemann 606 (206-221), Joe Jazdzewski 591 (207), Davin Gander 562 (203), Richard Raisbeck 556 (239), Bryan Colden 546 (219), Eric Haley 542 (205), David Edwards 533, Matt Robertson 528 (222), Beau Crawley 518, Kevin Kail 513, Nicki Edwards 513.

Thursday Twilite

High Team Series: The Shop 1514.

High Team Game: Team 5-581.

Individuals: Sam Hensler 600 (236-208), Patty Wianecki 546, Ben Fugate 530 (207), Michelle Holzhueter 525, Krista Monday 502.

