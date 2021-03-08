Week of 3-1-21
Monday Night
High Team Series: Karen’s Just 1 More 1785.
High Team Game: Karen’s Just 1 More 636.
Individuals: David Edwards 584 (217), Sara Kaukl 559 (201), Laurie Frey 556 (218), Jonathan Schoemann 532, Keith Pocock 522.
Tuesday Maunesha
High Team Series: Stubby’s 2020.
High Team Game: Stubby’s 723.
Individuals: Kolton Jurss 595 (216-222), Jonathan Schoemann 584 (233), Dave Henning 505.
Wednesday Morning
High Team Series: Clubs 1866.
High Team Game: Clubs 641.
Individuals: Mike Ploc 556 (204), Jonathan Schoemann 511.
Wednesday Businessmen
High Team Series: Rhode Electric 2620.
High Team Game: Rhode Electric 936.
Individuals: Hannah Yelk 703 (278-223-202), Austin Powers 679 (247-205-227), Chris Hensler 647 (204-254), Jonathan Schoemann 606 (206-221), Joe Jazdzewski 591 (207), Davin Gander 562 (203), Richard Raisbeck 556 (239), Bryan Colden 546 (219), Eric Haley 542 (205), David Edwards 533, Matt Robertson 528 (222), Beau Crawley 518, Kevin Kail 513, Nicki Edwards 513.
Thursday Twilite
High Team Series: The Shop 1514.
High Team Game: Team 5-581.
Individuals: Sam Hensler 600 (236-208), Patty Wianecki 546, Ben Fugate 530 (207), Michelle Holzhueter 525, Krista Monday 502.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.