With the postseason rapidly approaching in high school wrestling, experience is key. More mat time equals more time to develop and grow before the true test, the WIAA tournament, begins. There was plenty of opportunity for competition on Saturday, Jan. 29 as the Waterloo wrestling team was one of 19 competing squads in the Deerfield Scramble, hosted at Deerfield High School.
The Pirates put together a solid day, finishing 9th with 347 team points. Random Lake took 1st with 700 team points, followed by Menasha with 565 in 2nd and Sun Prairie in 3rd with 512.
Junior Jacob Soter opened some eyes in the 145 lbs. weight class. He had a dominant day, wrestling his way to an undefeated 1st place finish.
After a first round bye, Soter went on a tear. He pinned Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Ryan Errthum (1:28), Brodhead/Juda's Seth Mansfield (1:18), and Menasha's Logan Derouin (1:05). His final matchup, Martin Luther's L'Shawn Taylor, made him earn the win by forcing the match to go the distance. Soter held strong, winning an 8-6 decision to finish the day unscathed and to take home 1st.
Not to be outdone, sophomore Trevor Firari put on a dominant show in the 160 lbs. weight class, as well. After a first round bye, he pinned Karson Miller of Brodhead/Juda to start what would be a 3-match winning streak.
He beat Cade Rux of Monona Grove/McFarland in an 11-2 major decision and pinned Wesley Drager of Mount Horeb/Barneveld in 1:52. THis set up a final match with a tough opponent, Toren Vandenbush of Random Lake. Firari gave Vandenbush all he could handle, sending the match to overtime at a 3-3 tie. It was Vandenbush who would escape with a 4-3 sudden victory to get the win.
Senior Max Besl also had one of the best days for Waterloo, winning four of his five matches to finish in 5th place.
He kicked the day off with a pin in 1:32 over Cole Legas of Mayville. He was pinned in the next round by Jordan Arendt of Random Lake, but kept fighting. He won his next match by forfeit and proceeded to dominate his next two opponents. He pinned Emmitt Allen of Brodhead/Juda in 0:40 and Garrett Waefler of Mount Horeb/Barneveld in 0:59 to generate some momentum heading into the final portion of the season.
Freshman Owen Koele put together a solid performance for the Pirates in the 106 lbs. weight class. After receiving an early bye, he had two tough losses. He fought hard in his first match against Random Lake's Chase Koepp, but was pinned at the 3:35 mark. His next match with Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Cole Cunningham went the distance, but in favor of Cunningham in a 6-2 decision.
Undeterred, Koele kept battling. He recorded his first win of the day in the next round, scoring a tight 4-3 decision win over Deerfield's Evan Grosvold. In his final match against Nick Jenkins of Menasha, it was another battle. Ultimately, Koele was pinned in 3:53 to take 7th place.
Freshman Ryan Fugate was able to take home 8th place in the 120 lbs. weight class. He got off to a hot start with a pin over Madison La Follette's Aurora Gutierrez in 1:03. The competition only got tougher from there as he. Fugate continued to battle, pushing one match to the 4:57 mark before getting pinned. He didn't pick up any more wins on the day but gained valuable experience against bigger school wrestlers before the postseason.
Freshman Xavier Besl brought home 12th place in the 126 lbs. weight class. After a first round pin at the hands of Stoughton's Ethan Peterson, Besl rebounded nicely with a pin over Ryan Haffelder of Jefferson in 1:50. Besl would be pinned in his next three matches, but showed improvement.
Sophomore Ryan Sturgill made the most of his time in the 138 lbs. weight class. After a tight battle with Monona Grove/McFarland's Blare Wood which ended in a 10-9 decision in favor of wood, Sturgill got to work.
He received a buy before pinning Lakes Mills' Caden Bliefernicht in just 0:51. He received a forfeit win in his next round. In the final match of the day against Menasga's Doug Laux, it again went the full three periods. Unfortunately, it was Laux that came out on top in a 7-2 decision. Sturgill would finish 10th overall.
Sophomore Dakota Sturgill picked up a few wins in the 152 lbs. weight class on his way to an 11th place finish. In a long match, he managed to pin Liam Bakken of Madison La Follette in 3:21 to get his day off to a solid start. After a couple of close losses, including a 5-4 decision loss to Hunter Milanowski of Deerfield, Sturgill recovered with a W. He pinned Bobby Padilla of Bradley Tech/Carmen/Juneau in 3:32 to finish the day on a high note.
Sophomore Ian Spoke navigated a tough 195 lbs. weight class to emerge in 8th place. He started the day off well, recording a pin in 1:05 against Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Tristen Miller. The competition only got tougher from there as Spoke didn't pick up another win on the day.
Next up for the Pirates is the Capitol - South conference meet at Cambridge High School on Saturday, Feb. 5. A week following, WIAA regionals will begin on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Mineral Point High School.