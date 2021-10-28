MONDAY, NOV. 1
Chicken teriyaki, baked potato, Oriental blend vegetables, cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread
TUESDAY
, NOV. 2
Baked spaghetti, mixed Italian salad, creamsicle torte, pear slices, French bread
WEDNESDAY, NOV 3
Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, chocolate pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread
THURSDAY
, NOV 4
Chicken and a biscuit casserole, broccoli cuts, birthday cake, petite banana
FRIDAY
, NOV 5
Bratwurst on a whole wheat bun, baked beans, corn, cantaloupe slice, cookie
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Due to Covid 19, in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25.