Waterloo (0-7) senior guard Eugene Wolff scored a season-high 30 points in a road loss to Columbus (3-2), 83-61, on Thursday, Dec. 16. Wolff had great success driving the lane and even showed off his shooting ability, nailing three 3-pointers.
"He's gotten in some early foul troubles in our other games," Waterloo head coach Trevor Deppe said of Wolff. "I think he had some frustration going and for him to finally burst out and put up the offensive numbers we knew he could, it will continue to be there for him. He understands where he has to get to to get his shots and create his opportunities."
Wolff wasn't the only impressive thing about Waterloo's performance. While 83 points isn't exactly a low number, the Pirates' half court defense was stout. They made things tough on Columbus' base offense and did a good job of pressuring passes.
"We did do some good things defensively," Deppe said. "We kept our foul numbers down. I'm very proud we were able to minimize fouls in the second half and work our way back into the game. Obviously, they're a good team that can shoot and is way bigger than us."
Deppe was spot on, Columbus could certainly shoot the basketball. It seemed to always be the answer for the Cardinals anytime Waterloo made a push towards a comeback. Columbus made six in the second half alone.
The majority of Columbus' scoring output came from senior guard Mason Carthew and junior guard Aaron Uttech. Both contributed 20 points. Uttech did most of his damage on the fast break while Carthew used precision shooting to put up points.
Early on, Waterloo had a plan and was sticking to it. Waterloo was deliberate on offense, well aware of how quickly the opposition could put up points. It worked like a charm, the intentional passing and shooting led to an early 11-10 lead.
"We wanted to slow things down," Deppe said. "We were missing two guys that usually get minutes and another player was fresh off of an illness. We wanted to slow down and keep some energy. I was very pleased that we were moving the basketball today and rotating and swinging the ball. We were patient and it turned into some good looks."
Columbus caught fire soon after. An 11-10 lead for Waterloo quickly became a 23-11 deficit as Columbus' shooters started to wake up and the guards worked to feed the post more.
Wolff, paired with a late scoring burst from sophomore Benny Marshall, managed to keep the deficit to only 13 by the time the halftime buzzer sounded.
In the second half, Columbus opted to use its size advantage. 6'6" forward Jack Fritz was the focal point of the offense and did his job, catching and turning for hook shots against Waterloo's smaller forwards. In just minutes, his scoring total jumped from three to 15.
Extra attention turned to Fritz in the paint opened shooting pockets for Carthew, Uttech. In the scramble to cover whoever was shooting, even Fritz was able to sneak outside and knock down a few 3-pointers.
The scoring barrage was too much to overcome, even as Wolff continued to pour in buckets. Waterloo's fight was admirable. A few times, the Columbus lead eclipsed 20 points, but the Pirates continued to fight it back to the teens and even had the lead down to 12 at one point.
Wolff led all scorers with 30 points. Marshall was the next highest for the Pirates with eight. Carthew, Uttech, and Fritz all tied for Columbus' team-high with 20 points each.
The Pirates will continue their search for their first win this season on Monday, Dec. 20 with a trip to Palmyra-Eagle. Then, Waterloo will have more than a week off before returning to the Fieldhouse to host Parkview on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
BBB: COLUMBUS 83, WATERLOO 61
|COLUMBUS
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FT
|PTS
|2
|M. Carthew
|6
|2
|2-3
|20
|3
|A. Uttech
|7
|2
|0-0
|20
|11
|C. Brunnell
|1
|2
|0-0
|8
|12
|N. Cotter
|2
|0
|2-4
|6
|15
|O. Cucinotta
|1
|0
|2-2
|4
|23
|B. Schroeder
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|24
|P. Taylor
|0
|1
|0-0
|3
|25
|J. Fritz
|5
|3
|1-2
|20
|TOTALS
|-
|23
|10
|7-1
|83
|WATERLOO
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FT
|PTS
|4
|C. Tschanz
|0
|1
|3-3
|6
|10
|B. Marshall
|3
|0
|2-4
|8
|12
|C. Setz
|0
|2
|0-0
|6
|20
|L. Wollin
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|22
|E. Wolff
|7
|3
|7-12
|30
|32
|I. Ritter
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|50
|R. Ugorji
|1
|0
|1-1
|3
|TOTALS
|-
|13
|6
|13-20
|61