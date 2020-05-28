ABDON TONCHE-AGUERO

Waterloo High School

Sports you played in high school: football, basketball, baseball

Favorite sports moment: winning games

Favorite school subject: gym class also being in the shop

GPA: 4.0

Post high school plans: Carpentry

Song you're listening to right now: Nortenas, Corridos

Favorite place to eat: Primos

I like competing against: Our rivals is the best feeling

Motto/saying: Full sends only

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.