ABDON TONCHE-AGUERO
Waterloo High School
Sports you played in high school: football, basketball, baseball
Favorite sports moment: winning games
Favorite school subject: gym class also being in the shop
GPA: 4.0
Post high school plans: Carpentry
Song you're listening to right now: Nortenas, Corridos
Favorite place to eat: Primos
I like competing against: Our rivals is the best feeling
Motto/saying: Full sends only
