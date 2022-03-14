BASEBALL
Bold denotes a home game
Italics denote a Capitol - South game
-
Apr. 4: vs. Columbus, 5 pm
Apr. 5: at Luther Prep, 4:30 pm
Apr. 8: at Lodi, 5 pm
Apr. 9: Doubleheader at Edgerton, 11 am
Apr. 12: vs. New Glarus, 5 pm
Apr. 14: vs. Wisconsin Dells, 5 pm
Apr. 19: vs. Cambridge, 5:15 pm
Apr. 21: at Wisconsin Heights, 5 pm
Apr. 22: vs. Lake Mills, 5 pm
Apr. 26: at Belleville, 5 pm
Apr. 28: vs. Waterloo, 5 pm
Apr. 29: at Deerfield, 5 pm
May 3: at New Glarus, 5 pm
May 5: at Cambridge, 5 pm
May 10: vs. Wisconsin Heights, 5 pm
May 12: vs. Lakeside Lutheran, 5 pm
May 13: vs. Belleville, 5 pm
May 14: at Edgewood, 11 am
May 16: at River Valley, 5 pm
May 20: at Waterloo, 5 pm
May 26: WIAA regionals begin
--
SOFTBALL
Bold denotes a home game
Italics denote a Capitol - South game
-
Mar. 19: Scrimmage at Sun Prairie, 12 pm
Mar. 24: at Oregon, 5 pm
Mar. 26: vs. Johnson Creek, 11 am
Mar. 28: at Columbus, 5 pm
Mar. 29: vs. Poynette, 5 pm
Apr. 1: vs. Deerfield, 5 pm
Apr. 4: at Wisconsin Dells, 5 pm
Apr. 7: vs. Waterloo, 5 pm
Apr. 8: vs. Lodi, 5 pm
Apr. 11: at Lake Mills, 5 pm
Apr. 18: vs. Lakeside Lutheran, 5 pm
Apr. 19: at Cambridge, 5 pm
Apr. 21: vs. Wisconsin Heights, 5 pm
Apr. 23: Doubleheader vs. Racine Case, 10 am
Apr. 26: vs. Belleville, 5 pm
Apr. 28: at Waterloo, 5 pm
May 5: vs. Cambridge, 5:15 pm
May 6: at Adams-Friendship, 5 pm
May 10: at Wisconsin Heights, 5 pm
May 13: at Belleville, 5 pm
May 16: at Waukesha West, 5 pm
May 17: at Edgerton
May 19: WIAA regionals begin
--
TRACK & FIELD
Bold denotes a home meet
-
Mar. 17: Indoor invitational at Ripon College, 4 pm
Mar. 19: Indoor Invitational at UW-Platteville, 9 am
Apr. 5: Randolph Invitational, 4:30 pm
Apr. 8: Dana Waddell Invitational, 4 pm
Apr. 12: Waterloo Invitational, 4:15 pm
Apr. 14: Markesan Invitational, 4:30 pm
Apr. 19: Marshall Quad, 4:15 pm
Apr. 22: Monona Grove Invitational, 4 pm
Apr. 26: Lake Mills Quad, 4:15 pm
Apr. 29: Baraboo Relays, 4 pm
May 3: Poynette Quad, 4:15 pm
May 6: Deerfield Classic, 4 pm
May 13: Wisconsin Dells Invitational, 4 pm
May 17: Capitol Conference meet - Lodi, 3 pm
May 20: Capitol Conference meet - Marshall, 3 pm
May 23: Regionals @ Lake Mills, 4 pm
May 26: Sectionals @ Prairie du Chien, time TBD
June 3-4: WIAA state finals, time TBD