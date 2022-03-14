BASEBALL

Bold denotes a home game

Italics denote a Capitol - South game

-

Apr. 4: vs. Columbus, 5 pm

Apr. 5: at Luther Prep, 4:30 pm

Apr. 8: at Lodi, 5 pm

Apr. 9: Doubleheader at Edgerton, 11 am

Apr. 12: vs. New Glarus, 5 pm

Apr. 14: vs. Wisconsin Dells, 5 pm

Apr. 19: vs. Cambridge, 5:15 pm

Apr. 21: at Wisconsin Heights, 5 pm

Apr. 22: vs. Lake Mills, 5 pm

Apr. 26: at Belleville, 5 pm

Apr. 28: vs. Waterloo, 5 pm

Apr. 29: at Deerfield, 5 pm

May 3: at New Glarus, 5 pm

May 5: at Cambridge, 5 pm

May 10: vs. Wisconsin Heights, 5 pm

May 12: vs. Lakeside Lutheran, 5 pm

May 13: vs. Belleville, 5 pm

May 14: at Edgewood, 11 am

May 16: at River Valley, 5 pm

May 20: at Waterloo, 5 pm

May 26: WIAA regionals begin

--

SOFTBALL

Bold denotes a home game

Italics denote a Capitol - South game

-

Mar. 19: Scrimmage at Sun Prairie, 12 pm

Mar. 24: at Oregon, 5 pm

Mar. 26: vs. Johnson Creek, 11 am

Mar. 28: at Columbus, 5 pm

Mar. 29: vs. Poynette, 5 pm

Apr. 1: vs. Deerfield, 5 pm

Apr. 4: at Wisconsin Dells, 5 pm

Apr. 7: vs. Waterloo, 5 pm

Apr. 8: vs. Lodi, 5 pm

Apr. 11: at Lake Mills, 5 pm

Apr. 18: vs. Lakeside Lutheran, 5 pm

Apr. 19: at Cambridge, 5 pm

Apr. 21: vs. Wisconsin Heights, 5 pm

Apr. 23: Doubleheader vs. Racine Case, 10 am

Apr. 26: vs. Belleville, 5 pm

Apr. 28: at Waterloo, 5 pm

May 5: vs. Cambridge, 5:15 pm

May 6: at Adams-Friendship, 5 pm

May 10: at Wisconsin Heights, 5 pm

May 13: at Belleville, 5 pm

May 16: at Waukesha West, 5 pm

May 17: at Edgerton

May 19: WIAA regionals begin

--

TRACK & FIELD

Bold denotes a home meet

-

Mar. 17: Indoor invitational at Ripon College, 4 pm

Mar. 19: Indoor Invitational at UW-Platteville, 9 am

Apr. 5: Randolph Invitational, 4:30 pm

Apr. 8: Dana Waddell Invitational, 4 pm

Apr. 12: Waterloo Invitational, 4:15 pm

Apr. 14: Markesan Invitational, 4:30 pm

Apr. 19: Marshall Quad, 4:15 pm

Apr. 22: Monona Grove Invitational, 4 pm

Apr. 26: Lake Mills Quad, 4:15 pm

Apr. 29: Baraboo Relays, 4 pm

May 3: Poynette Quad, 4:15 pm

May 6: Deerfield Classic, 4 pm

May 13: Wisconsin Dells Invitational, 4 pm

May 17: Capitol Conference meet - Lodi, 3 pm

May 20: Capitol Conference meet - Marshall, 3 pm

May 23: Regionals @ Lake Mills, 4 pm

May 26: Sectionals @ Prairie du Chien, time TBD

June 3-4: WIAA state finals, time TBD

