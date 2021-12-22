Dec. 23 Marshall Waterloo Community Briefs

The Glacial River Memory Cafe invites those living with early to mid-stage memory loss and their care partners to join them at the Jefferson Public Library for a day of games on Monday, Jan. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There will be discussion about board games. Guests can learn about board game history and play new games. The library is located at 321 S. Main St. in Jefferson. To register sign up online at librarymemoryproject.org/events.
Crossing Bridges
The Alzheimer’s Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin is offering a five week educational program for people with mild memory loss, are in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia and a primary care partner. Participants will learn coping skills, enhance family communication and have some guidance toward developing future plans. This program will meet virtually on Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. There is an interview required to ensure participants fit the requirements. For more information or registration, contact Rose Kearney at rkearney@alzwisc.org or 608-232-3400 ext. 115.
Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, i open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays and noon to 1 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.