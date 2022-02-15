The WIAA held its girls basketball seeding process on Sunday, Feb. 13. The girls basketball teams at both Marshall and Waterloo were given their seeding, as well as assigned their opponents in Sectional 3 of Division 4. Let’s see what lies ahead for the Cardinals and Pirates in the postseason.
No. 6 seed Marshall CardinalsA No. 6 seed seemed like a far-off wish for the Marshall girls basketball team earlier in this season. The Cardinals lost five of their first six games this season as they figured out chemistry and scheme fits. Marshall has undoubtedly turned things around, winning eight of their last nine games with only two regular season challenges remaining on the schedule. The Cardinals currently have an 11-9 record.
Marshall will be pitted against No. 11 seed Parkview in the first round. The Vikings, members of the Trailways — South conference, have a 9-14 record so far this season. This will be the first matchup of the year between Marshall and Parkview.
Parkview has struggled with Capitol — South teams this season. Waterloo beat the Vikings 55-37 to open the season. Belleville stomped them, 78-24. Wisconsin Heights got the better of them in a 45-37 game. All three are conference opponents that Marshall has beaten this year.
As the higher seed, Marshall will host the game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The winner of that game will advance to face No. 3 seed Pardeeville, which received a first round bye.
No. 9 seed Waterloo PiratesWaterloo earned the No. 9 seed in Sectional 3 by playing to an 8-14 record to this point in the season. A strong start to the season was soured when leading scorer Julia Asik went down with a bone bruise that she has yet to return from. Still, the Pirates have continued battling and found steady scoring from the likes of sophomores Brenna Huebner and Tess Blundell.
The Pirates are currently on a 4-game losing streak, but have a chance to enter the postseason on a positive note as they’ll host rival Marshall to close the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Waterloo will face No. 8 seed Markesan in the regional. A member of the Trailways — West conference, Markesan earned its seeding with a 13-10 record so far in the season.
This is the second meeting of the season between the Pirates and the Hornets. The two met at Markesan back on Thursday, Nov. 18. Waterloo escaped with a narrow 34-33 victory, and it’s sure to be another close one in the rematch.
Beyond playing each other, the two teams have a common opponent in Rio. Markesan split the season series with its conference opponent while Waterloo handed Rio a 14-point loss back in November.
Markesan is the higher seed, so it will host the game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The winner of that game has the daunting task of facing the No. 1 seed, Brodhead, which received a first round bye.