It’s going to take more than a chaotic week for the Marshall Cardinals football team to stumble this season. Coming into the week, the Cardinals were 6-0 and looking forward to a solid conference matchup with Cambridge. Instead, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, it was announced that Cambridge was forced to cancel due to health and safety precautions. In a mad scramble, head coach and athletic director managed to find a new opponent, Southern Door, to come to Marshall for a game.
It was a long drive for the Eagles and an even longer game as Marshall grinded out a 27-0 win to move to 8-0 on the season.
Before the offense found its footing, it was Marshall’s defense that held the Cardinals in the game. The first ten minutes were a slugfest, one that Marshall was winning. The Cardinals popped out a fumble on the Eagles’ first possession. Southern Door didn’t have any answers for the Marshall defensive line and couldn’t get anything going.
It took a little time, but the offense finally clicked late in the first quarter when senior quarterback Craig Ward connected with senior receiver Canon Siedschlag for a score. Marshall rode that 7-0 lead into the end of the quarter.
On their next possession, Ward struck again, this time finding senior receiver Cole Denniston for the score to make it 14-0.
As the defense continued to force punt after punt, the offense had one last chance to score before halftime. With the ball on the two yard line and seconds left in the half, Marshall came to the line confident. Instead, it was Southern Door’s turn to make a defensive stand as the Eagles kept the Cardinals out of the endzone and the score at 14-0 heading into the half.
The second half was more of the same for Marshall’s defense. The Eagles could hardly gain a yard as they sent punt after punt to the Cardinals. As the third quarter was winding down, Marshall struck again. This time, it was sophomore running back Matthew Motl who bullied his way up the middle for a 5-yard touchdown to bump the lead to 20-0.
On the ensuing Southern Door possession, Marshall junior defensive back Collin Petersen snagged an interception and carried it all the way to the Eagles’ 18. A combination of senior running back Bryce Frank and Motl helped eat up the yardage between the Cardinals and the goal line. Motl got the final carry from the one yard line to bully his way into the endzone, making the score 27-0 with about 10 minutes left to play.
Another fumble recovery and a turnover on downs was all the Southern Door offense could muster as the Cardinals held on to get the win.
Southern Door had a total of 130 yards in the game, 0 of which came from passing the ball. Motl led the way in rushing for Marshall with 20 carries for 106 yards while Frank added 30 yards on 5 carries. Ward completed 12 of his 19 passing attempts for 124 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
Next up for Marshall is an overmatched Palmyra-Eagle squad. The Panthers are 0-7 this season and have lost by an average of 48 points per game. Waterloo, a team Marshall beat 15-14 earlier this season, destroyed Palmyra-Eagle 61-0 two weeks ago. It will be hard for the Cardinals to not look past this game, to a matchup with Markesan.
The Hornets enter this week’s matchup with Cambridge with a perfect 5-0 conference record, the same as Marshall. Assuming both teams win this coming week, the following week will be the de facto Eastern Suburban Conference championship.