Whether it was Lakeside Lutheran’s pressure or Waterloo’s free throw shooting, or lack thereof, both played a role in Tuesday’s 59-33 non-conference Capitol Conference crossover loss in Lake Mills.
“I don’t think their pressure was getting to us that bad, we were getting to the free throw line and we had them in foul trouble, but when you go 4-for-21 at the free throw line (in the first half) that’s going to get you,” said Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn. “Compare that to the second half when we went 9-of-12, if we shoot 75% like that in the first half, we’re right in it.”
The game was tied at 13 when sophomore Ava Jaehnke scored on a drive to the hoop with 10 minutes, 54 seconds left in the opening half. It capped off a 7-0 Pirate run.
But the Warriors (2-0) answered with baskets by Marin Riesen and Lily Schuetz to go back ahead, 17-13. It started a 21-4 run to end the half, one that was aided by Waterloo’s poor free throw shooting that saw the Pirates go just 1-for-16 — missing 11 in a row — during that stretch.
Waterloo trailed 34-17 at the half and then allowed Lakeside to open the second half on a 7-3 run, not allowing the Pirates any chance of getting back into the game.
Sophomore Julia Asik’s game-high 14 points paced the Pirates (1-1), who also got 13 points from senior Skyler Powers, playing her first game after sitting out the season opener with an injury.
Waterloo hosts Johnson Creek Friday in a 7:15 p.m. tipoff at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 59
WATERLOO 33
Waterloo 17 16 — 33
Lakeside 34 25 — 59
Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 0 0-3 0, Zimbric 0 0-1 0, Powers 2 7-14 13, Jaehnke 1 2-4 4, Asik 5 1-1 14, Huebner 0 2-8 2, Baumann 0 0-2 0. Totals — 8 12-13 33.
Lakeside Lutheran — Slonaker 4 0-0 8, Heckmann 1 0-0 2, Schuetz 5 3-7 13, Gnabasik 0 2-2 2, Shadoski 2 2-2 6 Raymond 1 0-0 3, Uecker 0 4-4 4, Neuberger 1 3-4 5, Risen 4 1-4 9, Paske 0 0-1 0, Mlsna 1 0-0 2, Murray 2-0-2 5. Totals — 21 15-26 59.
3-point goals — W 5 (Asik 3, Powers 2); LL 2 (Raymond 1, Murray 1). Total fouls — W 18; LL 20.
