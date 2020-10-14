Waterloo will host the Capitol Invitational on Thursday at Firemen’s Park. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was moved up to accommodate the WIAA cross country subsectionals on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The Pirates will be one of seven teams participating. Joining them will be Deerfield/Cambridge Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Marshall, Poynette and Watertown Luther Prep.

The first race will begin at 2:45 p.m.

