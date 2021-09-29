Tuesday, Sept. 28, rivals Waterloo and Marshall met for the second time this season. In the first meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7, Waterloo breezed to a 3-0 victory at home. This time, at Marshall, the same result was true as the Pirates won 25-14, 25-14, 25-19.
It was a game both teams desperately needed in conference play. With the win, Waterloo improves to 6-1 in conference, a full game ahead of 5-2 New Glarus. Hopes of competing for a conference crown for the Cardinals have been dashed as Marshall falls to 2-4 in conference.
Last time these two teams met, Waterloo's dominance on the outside was the advantage. And while homerun-hitters like juniors Rylee Duessler and Sophia Schneider still made their presence felt, it was service that gave Waterloo the stark advantage in the second iteration of the rivalry.
"Service has been our focus this season," Waterloo head coach Christy Mosher said. "We need to win the serve/pass game. Every day, we're working the short serve and the deep serves, really all of the serving zones. The girls did a nice job of picking targets and going after it tonight."
I'd say that work paid off on Tuesday. By my count, Waterloo delivered 17 serves that resulted in aces.
"They were serving tough deep balls at us," Marshall head coach Christina Schmitz said. "We just weren't adjusting. They served us out of the gym, essentially tonight. You can't play when you can't pass."
Waterloo used a terrifying combination of pinpoint service and thunderous outside attacks to build a quick lead in the first set. Schneider was up to her usual dominance with a quick kill and an ace to boot, coupled with a few kills from Duessler. Marshall managed to keep it close early, trailing only 6-9, when the Pirates truly turned it on.
Duessler stepped back to serve and didn't relinquish her spot for eight consecutive points. In that span, Duessler delivered three aces while Schneider contributed a block and a kill. Marshall called two timeouts in the span, once at a 6-12 disadvantage and again at 6-17.
While that first timeout didn't help much, the second one did. Marshall responded with a run of its own with six straight points as Waterloo sent a few kill attempts long or into the net.
Marshall's hopes of a comeback were quickly dashed as Waterloo scored eight of the next 10 points. It was another impressive service display, this time from senior defensive specialist Kamden Fitzgerald. She had three aces in a row in the midst of a scoring outburst of six straight points. A Schneider kill was the cherry on top, finalizing the score of 25-14 in the first set.
Scoring runs only continued for the Pirates in the second set. Marshall seemed a bit disjointed to start the second set as they gifted Waterloo a few free points to aid a 4-0 start for the Pirates. Sophomore Emily Brodbeck fired a kill to get Marshall on the board, but this only opened the floodgates for Waterloo's offense.
Waterloo erupted into a 14-2 run. Included in this was a dominant service effort from senior middle hitter Quinnly Hush. She was on the service line for the first eight points of the scoring run, delivering three aces. Senior outside hitter Abbie Gier made a grand entrance to the game during this run as well, leaping up for three kills to keep the onslaught cooking.
From the 18-3 advantage, the Pirates allowed some mental mistakes to let Marshall climb back a bit. The two had a battle of who could hit the ball into the net more down the stretch, but the lead was far too immense for Marshall to overcome as Waterloo took the second set, 25-14.
Down but never out, Marshall came out with something to prove in the final set. Freshman Kiersten Hoel and sophomore Mollie Fritter got a few quick kills for the Cardinals to help them keep pace. Marshall got a nice boost from the Waterloo offense, too, as the Pirates couldn't stop sending kill attempts into the net and sailing serves long out of bounds. The Cardinals battled, keeping it very close down the stretch.
"We're still taking good things from tonight," Schmitz said. "The girls came out, played poorly early, then decided to turn it on. There's some good out of that. It shows that if they all play together and are tuned in, they can compete."
Try as Marshall did, Schneider was just unstoppable, hammering huge kills seemingly every time the Waterloo offense needed a spark. Her steadying hand lead the Pirates down the stretch as the two teams battled to a 17-15 lead for Waterloo.
With the game so close and victory in sight, Schneider handed the baton to Duessler to anchor the victory. She scored three kills and jumped up for a block to give the Pirates the offensive production they needed to close out the set. A few late aces from Marshall junior Sydney Flint weren't enough as Waterloo won the set 25-19 and the match 3-0.
"They have some nice weapons," Mosher said of Marshall. "We always know it's going to be a battle when we come in here. We took that last game where they got fairly close to us and worked on some things. For the most part, we executed our game plan but we still have plenty to work on."
Hush led the way in total aces for Waterloo with four. On Marshall's side, Flint matched this effort with four herself. Schneider led all players in kills with 13, followed by Gier with eight. Hoel led Marshall with six. Kate Luzenski led Marshall with 14 assists while Duessler paced Waterloo with 11.
Defensively, Llontop had a game-high 14 digs while Waterloo's Michaela Riege had 9. Already outstanding in service, Hush also made her presence felt in the front row with two blocks.
Waterloo has a week to recover following this one. Their next game comes Tuesday, Oct. 5 as they welcome Cambridge in for more conference play. The Pirates have already beaten the Blue Jays, 3-0, earlier this season.
As for Marshall, the Cardinals play again this week as they host Wisconsin Heights Thursday, Sept. 30. This is Marshall's first meeting of the season with the Vanguards. Following Thursday's match, Marshall will compete in the Rio Invitational over the weekend.