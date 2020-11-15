FALL RIVER — The Marshall football team experienced something it hadn’t all season long. A loss.
The second-seeded Cardinals lost their first and only game of the season after suffering a 20-8 defeat to third-seeded New Holstein in the first round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs played Saturday afternoon in Fall River.
For the first time all season Marshall trailed at halftime, allowing a 3-yard Michael Volz run in the first quarter and a 7-yard Henry Schnell-to-Adam Casper pass in the second quarter, giving the Huskies (5-3) a 14-0 advantage at the break.
The Eastern Suburban Conference champion Cardinals (6-1) cut their deficit to one score when junior Bryce Frank scored on a 3-yard run with 9 minutes, 21 seconds left in the third quarter.
But Schnell provided the dagger scoring on a 41-yard quarterback keeper with 4:58 remaining.
The Cardinals turned the ball over four times, twice on fumbles while junior quarterback Craig Ward was intercepted twice. Ward completed 9-of-15 passes for 87 yards, six landing in the arms of Frank for 54 yards.
Frank was the game’s leading rusher with 104 yards on 19 carries. He finished the season with 843 yards on the ground while scoring a total of 13 touchdowns.
New Holstein will play at top seed Watertown Luther Prep in Friday’s WIAA playoff finale.
NEW HOLSTEIN 20, MARSHALL 8
New Holstein 7 7 0 6 — 20
Marshall 0 0 8 0 — 8
New Holstein — Volz 3 run (Azemi kick).
New Holstein — Casper 7 pass from Schnell (Azemi kick).
Marshall — Frank 3 run (Frank run).
New Holstein — Schnell 41 run (run failed).
First Downs — NH 12, M 15. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — NH 46-208, M 38-145. Passing Yards — NH 7, M 87. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — NH 1-3-0, M 9-16-2. Fumbles-lost — NH 0-0, M 2-2. Penalties — NH 4-37, M 4-25.
Individual Leaders
Rushing: NH: Volz 16-71; M: Frank 19-104. Passing: NH: Schnell 1-3-0, 7; M: Ward 9-16-2, 87. Receiving: NH: Casper 1-7; M:Frank 6-54.
