Marshall Plan Commission gives nod to Industrial Drive exotic car dealership

The Marshall Plan Commission has given the okay to a proposed exotic and collectible vehicle sales and storage business on Industrial Drive, with limited allowance for private indoor and outdoor gatherings with live music.
The Plan Commission’s Sept. 22 recommendation now goes to the Marshall Village Board for final approval. The village board next meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, by teleconference.
The commission voted 6-0, with Bryan Colden absent, to recommend that a conditional use permit be granted to Capital Speed, LLC, at 118 Industrial Drive, near the Marshall fire and EMS station and village wastewater treatment plant, south of Waterloo Road.
The village board voted in August to amend its zoning ordinance to allow conditional “commercial entertainment” land uses in its business park and industrial zoning districts.
Concerns raised by commission members included the potential for street parking along Industrial Drive to impede emergency vehicles turning in and out of the fire and EMS station; and a discomfort with large gatherings potentially becoming too regular of an occurrence.
Village president and commission chair Chris Campbell confirmed that there is currently no parking allowed on the east side of Industrial Drive from the fire and EMS station to State Highway 19.
Campbell also said it was his understanding the Capital Speed owners Matt and Jade Hofeldt envision a couple of events per month, perhaps with 55 cars at the most. He said it likely would have minimal impact if cars were parked for events on a grassy adjacent vacant lot earmarked for future expansion of the wastewater treatment plant.
“It’s not going to take up that much space,” Campbell said, as long as plans are communicated in advance to the village and then “we’ll see that it’s done in an orderly manner.”
Commission member Vickie Vick-Peck expressed support for approving the permit.
“I really feel strongly that we need to, as a village, make this happen,” Vick-Peck said.
The Hofeldts have “done a lot of work out there,” she continued. “It’s beautiful, and I think it would be a real asset to the community.”
Vick-Peck also said she didn’t see the need to limit the number of events to a specific number per month.
“I think we’ve got to have some faith in (them),” Vick-Peck said. “If it’s done in a neat and orderly fashion, go for it.”
The commission also recommended 6-0 that the village board approve a site plan for the property including a new stand-alone storage building with side and rear setbacks that are closer to the lot line than normally allowed. The site plan also combines two village business park lots into one.