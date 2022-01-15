Universities and colleges recently awarded or acknowledged area students for achievements.
UW-Whitewater
The following students were named to the UW-Whitewater 2021 fall semester dean’s list: Gabe Behymer, Reeseville (early childhood education); Gabrielle Boetcher, Marshall (English education); Bailee Eggers, Marshall (special education); Hayley Farina, Reeseville (social work); Mitchell Fry, Waterloo (psychology); Christopher Gomez, Reeseville (business); Dakota Grueneberg, Reeseville (business); Ashley Krueger, Reeseville (history education); Joey Lauth, Waterloo (political science); Cole McIlroy, Marshall (criminology); Taylor Pache, Marshall (elementary education); Nathan Scheltheim, Marshall (history); Katelyn Studener, Waterloo (chemistry); Joel Thorsen, Marshall (general management), Burke Vukasovic, Marshall (special education); Sydney Weinberger, Marshall (special education); Kari Westphal, Reeseville (elementary education); Chase Zimmerman, Marshall (general business).
To be on the dean’s list, students had to achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher in the semester.
The university also awarded scholarships to the following students: Mitchell Fry (Larry and Mary Lee Anding Psychology Scholarship); Anna Lanphier, Waterloo (English, Spirit of Whitewater Energy Award); Chase Zimmerman (Leonard Converse Scholarship).
Wisconsin Lutheran College
Ashley Grundman, Waterloo, was named to the Wisconsin Lutheran College dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.