Week of 3-29-21
Tuesday Maunesha-Tues Mar 30. High Team Series- Dave’s team 2120. High Team Game-Stubby’s 756. Kolton Jurss 562(206), Jonathan Schoemann 512, Van Stenberg 510(205).
Wednesday morning-Wed Mar 31. Team High Series-Diamonds 1929. High Team Game-Diamonds 676. Mike Ploc 599(226-200).
Wednesday Businessmen-Wed Mar 31. High Team Series-Chatty’s 2189. High Team Game-Andy’s Excav 823. Ron Buschkopf 594(245), Bryan Colden 591(251), Jonathan Schoemann 574(200), Davin Gander 572(232), Andy Kuhl 566(210), Tom Miller 555(202), Jarod Leeder 537(223), Keith Pocock 536(215), Richard Weihert 524, Tony Reinhold 517, Mike Anton 505, Doug Birkem 505(201).
Thursday Twilite-Thurs Apr 1. High Team Series-Team 5 1567. High Team Game- Team 5 582. Trenton Merritt 601(256), Michelle Holzhueter 591(210-207), Chris Hensler 531(202), Sam Hensler 522, Patty Wianecki 521, Ben Monday 516.
