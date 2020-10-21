ALBANY — Jonathan Aguero came the closest of any Waterloo cross country runner advancing out of the WIAA Division 3 Albany Subsectional, held Oct. 20 at Baertschi Farm.
Aguero, a senior, ran the 5K course in 19 minutes, 25.50 seconds to finish 13th overall but came up four places short of reaching the sectionals as an individual qualifier.
The Waterloo boys finished fifth as a team with 112 points.
Crossing the finish line next for the Pirates were seniors Andrew Battenberg (31st, 21:07.10), Kyle Fugate (32nd, 21:23.44) and Maxwell Schneider (35th, 21:36.21).
Senior Brody Tschanz completed the Waterloo scoring with a 44th-place time of 22:04.62.
Also competing were juniors Gustavo Tamayo (50th, 22:50.37) and Addison Hensler (57th, 25:10.14).
The Waterloo girls placed eighth with 192 points.
Sophomore Julia Asik led the way with a 29th-place performance (26:07.21), while sophomore Maddie Webster (35th, 26:41.37), freshmen Cordelia Webber (41st, 27:53.62) and Alisa Sheshina (46th, 29:47.90) and senior Jennah Smith (53rd, 32:38.82) capped off the Pirates’ scoring.
Sophomore Taylor Noel (55th, 35:19.19) and junior Abigail Quamme (56th, 35:25.33) also represented Waterloo.
WIAA DIVISION 3
ALBANY SUBSECTIONAL
Boys team scores: Albany 45, Horicon 57, Orfordville Parkview 83, Rio/Fall River 111, Waterloo 112, Beaver Dam Wayland Academy 142, Princeton/Green Lake 170, Dodgeland, Inc.
Sectional Team Qualifiers: Albany, Horicon.
Boys Top 5: 1. Finger, D, 17:31.60; 2. Crane, OP, 17:50.69, 3. Zamorano, H, 17:57.97; 4. Schmick, M, 18:00.40; 5. Brant, P, 18:12.84.
Boys Individual Qualifiers: Finger, D, 17:31.60; Crane, OP, 17:50.69; Schmick, M, 18:00.40; Brant, P, 18:12.84; Highland, BDW, 18:16.71.
Girls team scores: Albany 38, Dodgeland 39, Orfordville Parkview 74, St. Ambrose Academy 112, Rio/Fall River 130, Horicon 163, Princeton/Green Lake 188, Waterloo 192, Johnson Creek 218.
Sectional Team Qualifiers: Albany, Dodgeland.
Girls Top 5: 1. Raasch, D, 19:56.21; 2. Ahnen, A, 20:57.53; 3. Broughton, A, 21:01.08; 4. Blome, D, 22:38.22; 5. Firari, D, 21:58.23.
Girls Individual Qualifiers: Speece, SA, 22:21.96; Valley, OP, 22:42.21; Moore, PGL, 22:52.27; Thomas, M, 23:41.31; Pautsch, OP, 23:48.63.
