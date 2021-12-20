Amid a day of unease because of vague posts on the social media platform TikTok promoting “challenges” of violence in schools, Waterloo schools went under a soft lockdown Friday out of precaution.
The TikTok posts vaguely indicated a national day of violence inside schools across the U.S. Friday, and it was later announced that the soft lockdown was prompted because of one of those vague messages.
Superintendent Brian Hennig sent out two emails to parents Friday afternoon to parents regarding the situation.
The first email was sent at 2:08 p.m. Friday stating, “At 1:55 today the District received a message that there would be a school shooting at 2:00 pm today. Police are on campus dealing with the report and the students and staff are in a soft lockdown. Everyone is safe and staff are monitoring the doors and hallways.”
The second email was sent at 2:43 p.m. Friday describing the incident, which involved Waterloo school administrators being shown an image from SnapChat, another social media platform, from a student’s phone that seemed to indicate “that a school shooting was going to happen at 2:00 p.m.” that day, which prompted the soft lockdown.
According to that email, the Waterloo Police Department immediately started tracing the message.
“It has been determined that the message was a copy or screenshot of a message that was posted earlier in the day on TikTok and sent out across the country to many other schools and students in an attempt to cause disruption in schools today. The threat was not specific to Waterloo,” Henning wrote.
The second email also indicated that staff and students were released from the soft lockdown and returned to their normal schedules, and that police had still been on campus.
“Everyone in the building is safe,” Henning wrote.
The district did not issue warnings through its website or social media of the issue, but Henning wrote a letter to parents, guardians, students and staff Thursday indicating he was monitoring the situation. He wrote that nothing had been linked to the Waterloo School District, but he wanted to make them aware of the situation because it is “disruptive” behavior that wastes emergency services’ time and resources.
He also wrote that any students caught making threats or promoting school violence toward the district, school personnel or others will face “significant consequences.”
“We will be working with law enforcement to ensure the safety of students and staff,” Henning wrote. “Please remind your students, if they see something to say something.
Henning also encouraged talking with children about TikTok, “the inappropriateness of what the social media site contains and the consequences for participating in inappropriate behavior.”
“You may also want to consider installing parental controls that ban this site altogether from your child’s device,” Henning wrote.
In the letter, Henning wrote that the district has “spent a significant amount of time dealing with student behavior this school year that originates” from TikTok.
“A TikTok challenge often encourages certain devious behaviors from students and then students sometimes record that behavior and upload it for others to view on those social media sites,” Henning wrote. “The Waterloo School District has been the victim of thousands of dollars in damage to our brand new bathrooms from students carrying out TikTok challenges this year.”
The Waterloo School District did not return voicemails Friday and Monday, and there was no confirmation what the damage was specifically through TikTok challenges. The Waterloo Police Department declined to comment on the matter.