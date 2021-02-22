Week of 2-15-21
Monday Night
High Team Series: Stubby’s 1894.
High Team Game: Stubby’s 663.
Individuals: Jonathan Schoemann 564 (201), David Edwards 553 (203), Keith Pocock 550, Sam Hensler 543 (214).
Tuesday Maunesha
High Team Series: Stubby’s 2096.
High Team Game: Stubby’s 727.
Individuals: Kolton Jurss 582 (202), Ken Scott 532, Jonathan Schoemann 529.
Wednesday Morning
High Team Series:Diamonds 1742.
High Team Game: Diamonds 627.
Individuals: Jonathan Schoemann 512 (212).
Wednesday Businessmen
High Team Series: Chatty’s & Rhode Electric- 2395. High Team Game: Rhode Elect 862.
High Team Series: Austin Powers 716 (280-247), Andy Kuhl 604 (243), David Gander 601 (203-231), Van Stenberg 589 (214), Kevin Kail 586 (220-212), Joe Jazdzewski 583 (203-200), Hannah Yelk 582 (238), Keith Pocock 575, Mike Anton 550 (201), David Edwards 535, Tom Miller 533 202), Brandon Schmidt 533, Doug Birkrem 516, Chris Hensler 514 (203), Mike Oestreich 511, Eric Haley 510, Tony Reinhold 502.
Thursday Twilite
High Team Series: Thirsty Beaver 1492.
High Team Game: High Team Game Stubby’s 526. High Team Series: Chris Hensler 581 (205), Michelle Holzhueter 574 (219), Ben Fugate 557 (224), Sam Hensler 509.
