COLUMBUS - A.J. Uttech and Ayden Adam combined to pitch a one-hitter as Columbus beat Marshall 10-0 in five innings of a nonconference baseball game on Tuesday.
Columbus (12-4) managed just four hits, but feasted on eight walks and two errors in the victory.
Cole Denniston came up with the lone hit for Marshall.
COLUMBUS 10, MARSHALL 0 (5)
Marshall*000*00*—*0*1*2
Columbus*022*6x*—*10*4*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Kleinheinz (L; 3-2-8-6-1-7), McIlroy (1-2-2-2-0-2); C: Uttech (W; 3.1-1-0-0-5-1), Adam (1.2-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — M: Denniston 1x2; C: Je. Mobry 2x2, Ja. Mobry (2B). At Firemen’s Park, Columbus.