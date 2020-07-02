ARIANA LUTHER
Waterloo High School
Sports you played in high school: Cross Country, Track and Field
Favorite sports moment: Slipping and falling in the mud twice at the end of a cross country meet, and still finishing before the girl right behind me.
Favorite school subject: Choir
GPA: 3.2
Post high school plans: Environmental Science at UW-Stout
Favorite place to eat: Olive Garden
I like competing against: Rio
Motto/saying: It is what it is.
