ARIANA LUTHER

Waterloo High School

Sports you played in high school: Cross Country, Track and Field

Favorite sports moment: Slipping and falling in the mud twice at the end of a cross country meet, and still finishing before the girl right behind me.

Favorite school subject: Choir

GPA: 3.2

Post high school plans: Environmental Science at UW-Stout

Favorite place to eat: Olive Garden

I like competing against: Rio

Motto/saying: It is what it is.

