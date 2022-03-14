The Marshall boys basketball team is going to state. The Cardinals toppled No. 3 seed Onalaska Luther, 64-45, on Saturday, Mar. 12 in the Division 4, Sectional 3 final to punch their ticket to the Kohl Center. This is Marshall's sixth trip to the state finals and first since 2012. The Cardinals have one state title to their names already, coming in 2002.
"It's been pretty cool," Marshall head coach Dan Denniston said. "I know this has probably been a dream of not only mine, but also the kids for a really long time. To realize that all the work, effort, and time that you put in paid off is special. It's a day I'll never forget. Bottom line, the kids earned this."
It took a total team effort to get past Luther in the sectional final at Baraboo High School on Saturday. The Knights were fresh off of defeating No. 1 seed Mineral Point on Thursday, Mar. 10. Luther entered the game averaging 71.7 points per game, a gaudy level of offensive production that would be tough to stop. Denniston drew up the perfect defensive gameplan to frustrate Luther, holding it to its lowest scoring output of the season.
While the defense held things down, the offense sparked to life. Marshall started the game on a 10-0 run and never looked back. While Luther was able to eat into the deficit from time to time, especially closer to the end of the game, it never could quite catch the Cardinals.
Marshall was able to stave off the several comeback attempts thanks to senior forward Reid Truschinski. The Knights had their defense set squarely on locking down Marshall senior guard and leading scorer Craig Ward. Ward was held to nine points, but the extra attention drawn opened the door for Truschinski to dominate.
He racked up a game-high 30 points, including a 7-7 performance from the free throw line, to pace Marshall. Thanks to his efforts, as well as 10 points from both seniors Michael Lutz and Cole Denniston, the Cardinals never trailed.
With a regional and sectional title under their belts, the Cardinals are ready to take their talents to the Kohl Center. Marshall plays the final game of the day on Thursday, Mar. 17. Tipoff is scheduled for 15 minutes after the other Division 4 matchup between the Milwaukee Academy of Science and Cameron, which starts at 6:35 pm.