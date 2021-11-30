The Waterloo city budget has been approved with a mill rate that clerk/treasurer Mo Hansen said “would decrease modestly.”
The mill rate will amount to $20.31 for every $1,000 of assessed value.
The tax levy is an increase of $8,324, or 0.4%, to $2,019,035. This is the non-tax incremental finance tax levy.
“People have been asking, ‘My property value has gone up. Does that mean my taxes are going up?’ Well, not necessarily,” Hansen said at the Nov. 18 common council meeting. “Depending on the value of your particular home is held relatively to others or less than others your taxes may stay the same, go up or go down.”
All governmental funds except for Waterloo utilities total $7,011,968 in revenues and $6,741,950 in expenditures.
General fund expenditures decreased by 9.9%, which is primarily from the 2020 transfer of monies to other funds, creating a one-time expenditure increase in the current year’s expenditures figure.
The fire/EMS fund is budgeted to have $565,641 spent from it, which is 28.8% less than 2021.
The cable TV fund budget is $92,042. The cable TV fund balance is expected to decrease from $136,585 to $95,866 on Dec. 31, 2022.
On June 6, Mayor Jenifer Quimby issued several parameters for the budget process. First, the department heads were expected to submit a capital plan for a period of at least from 2022 to 2026 on, or before, July 9, 2021. Plans were to consist of revisions to the existing plans. Capital expenditures were the primary “early focus” of the budget process.
The complete budget submission by department heads was expected on, or before, July 29. Operational budget submissions were expected to be at, or less than, the 2021 expenditure figure. Expenses for wages and benefits were to be excluded from that calculation.
The tax levy target was 2,009,429, which was the same as 2021.
Also, the wage rate goal was to abide by contract levels for represented employees and for a 2% increase for non-represented employees.
Department heads were to use an estimate of $2.82 per gallon for calculating fuel purchase expenditures. Also, they were to follow terms of respective contracts and submit budgets for health insurance benefits at 2021 levels. Projected increases were planned to be established as part of the overall deliberations.
Property bills will be mailed by mid-December, according to notes prepared by Hansen.