Oct. 28 Marshall Waterloo Community Briefs

Food Pantry Donation
Trick-or-Treat so others can eat! On Halloween during trick-or-treating hours, Waterloo NHS members will be asking for donations for the Waterloo/Marshall food pantry. Personal care items and toiletries are needed as well as nonperishables or monetary donations. Please consider giving more than candy this year and supporting this new tradition in Waterloo. If there are any questions, please contact Rachel Holden at 920-478-2171, ext 4152.
Crossing Bridges
The Alzheimer’s Dementia Alliance of WI is offering a five week educational program for people who have mild memory loss, are in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia and a primary care partner. Participants will learn coping skills, enhance family communication and have some guidance toward developing future plans. This program will meet virtually and will be weekly on Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Nov. 10th. There is an interview required to ensure participants fit the requirements. For more information or registration, contact Rose Kearney at rkearney@alzwisc.org or (608) 232-3400 ext. 115.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge and Jefferson Counties is hosting a 6-week-long virtual workshop, Powerful Tools for Caregivers. Participants can join in from home. The cost is free, with a $10 suggested donation for a workbook if possible. Dates are Wednesdays Nov. 3, Nov. 10, Nov. 17 and Nov. 24. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational program designed to help caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend. Participants will learn to reduce their stress, improve their self confidence, better communicate their feelings, make tough decisions and local helpful resources. To register call (920) 386-3580. Medicare Part D Help at Waterloo Library.
Medicare Enrollment
The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. Help with determining the best Part D prescription drug plan for 2022 will be available at the Junginger Library on Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 9, and 16, from noon to 4 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling the Jefferson County ADRC at 920-674-8734 and are expected to fill quickly. No walk-ins.
Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.