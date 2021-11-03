Marshall resident to challenge Weigand for county board seat

Scott Michalek, a Marshall Village Board member, is challenging Scott Weigand for the Dane County Board District 20 seat.
“I feel like it’s a continuation of me going forward with my talents of being a problem solver and passion for service as I progress in my political career,” Michalek said.
Michalek said that, in part, his desire and ability to problem solve will help him be the ideal candidate for District 20. He also cited being able to balance liberal and conservative ideals in public office.
“I’m a fairly conservative fiscal candidate who voted against paying money to the campground because I didn’t think there would be a way to pay the village back. I also think that the village should own a business. I also thought $600,000 to pave roads was a bit exorbitant,” Michalek said. “I’m a bit of a fiscal conservative but my political past has been fairly liberal.”
Marshall resident Jeff Weigand, the incumbent, has opposed the Dane County mask mandate. Michalek said the novel coronavirus is the biggest issue facing the county right now.
“Mr. Weigand took the wrong stance on wanting to open everything up in a situation we absolutely can’t be wrong in,” Michalek said.
“Political bias needs to get out of the way so we can get out of this crisis that is both local and global,” Michalek added. “Former President Donald Trump said it’s a war, and I agree. People need to do the protection measures like social distancing, mask-wearing and hand sanitizing.”
Michalek encourages people take precautions against COVID-19, including washing and sanitizing hands, social distancing and wearing face coverings.
“As a Christian, husband and father I ask everyone to take this seriously,” Michalek said.
Michalek said another issue was poverty in the county.
“We have to attack poverty through work, not welfare. We have to put jobs in at a family supporting wage,” Michalek said. “Yes, we need customers, but how do you do that? Through work.”
Goals for Michalek include looking in to improving county roads, improving infrastructure and cleaning up the Maunesha River.
Michalek said dumping at the shore of the Maunesha River has become overwhelming.
“Clearing up the Maunesha River in the town of Medina and by the city of Waterloo is important. I think there needs to be heavier fines for people, in particular who pollute the Maunesha and other rivers,” Michalek said.
Michalek said he is proud of helping create the Marshall Farmers Market with former Marshall School Board member John Lutz.
He also cited a project to get new houses built in the village during his time on the board.
“I asked the village board, and fought for two years, to get Marshall commercials on the air. We got 50 houses built in two years. I think that was largely because of commercials and when they ran,” Michalek said, referencing an advertising campaign on local stations in Madison and on TMJ 4 in Milwaukee.
He said he’s not afraid to go against the grain as necessary.
“I also pride myself for not going with the flow. If I know the board is going to overwhelmingly pass something I won’t necessarily vote “yes” on, I will say it’s a bad idea if I think it is,” Michalek said.
Michalek has served on the Marshall Village Board for four-and-a-half years.
Weigand won a write-in election for the District 20 supervisor seat Aug. 10. He received 442 write-in votes against former Sun Prairie School Board member Mary Ellen Havel-Lang, who received 97 votes. Joe Lotegeluaki finished third with 81 votes. Joe Tatar received 67 votes.
The District 20 supervisor seat was vacant due to the death of Julie Schwellenbach.
District 20 includes a portion of the village of Marshall, the village of Windsor, the town of Sun Prairie, the town of York, a portion of the town of Burke, Deansville, the town of Bristol and two wards in the city of Sun Prairie.
Weigand didn’t immediately return a voicemail.