The storied head coaching career of Doug Pickarts reached another milestone on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Already a 2020 inductee into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Hall of Fame, Pickarts and his Marshall girls basketball squad had a matchup against rival Waterloo that day, but there was more on the line than just a conference win.
After a long career with coaching stints at DeForest, Barneveld, and Marshall, Pickarts sat at 499 career wins entering the contest. His girls played an inspired game of basketball, cruising to an 83-30 win to get Pickarts to the milestone.
Sometimes in moments like these, it's easy to try to speculate just how a coach reaches a milestone such as this one. Pickarts' comments following the game are evidence as to just how he gets it done: he humbly respects, appreciates, and loves his players.
"I've been fortunate with a lot of great kids." Pickarts said. "A lot of great kids have bought into what I try to teach them. I've been blessed. I've had a nice career. But, it's because of the players I've had. You don't do it without the players. I don't like this attention on me, I prefer it aimed at them. I'm not where I'm at without them. This is an accumulation of a lot of buy in and hard work. I'm not naive to think it's all me. I've had some outstanding assistant coaches as well. It's not a 'me' award, it's about the people that have worked with me and the players. I'm pretty blessed with the kids I've had."
Those players of his put on a dazzling performance, as well. From the jump, the Cardinals were fighting hard to get their coach that victory.
Pickarts entered the year with some doubts about his team's defensive prowess, but the Cardinals have improved exponentially as the season progressed. Thursday felt like the culmination of a lot of defensive emphasis in practice as Waterloo could hardly get into its base offense before Marshall would snag a steal or force a turnover.
"I've been tough on these girls about our defense," Pickarts said. "At times, they haven't played at the level I know they can. I felt like we were heading in the right direction. I was very impressed that they came out and did what they did tonight. Our rebounding was better, too. I'm really proud of the kids' effort tonight and hopefully we can keep this going."
This defensive showcase turned to points quickly for Marshall. With the game tied at three, Marshall leaped into a 19-2 run. This scoring run was helped along by two players in particular: junior Allie Rateike and senior Abby Ward.
Rateike was seemingly always in the right place. Whether it was in the natural flow of the half-court offense or sprinting down the court on a fast break, the junior guard was seemingly always open and scored nine of Marshall's first 12 points.
As for Ward, the sharpshooting guard had her best game of the season from behind the arc. She nailed two 3-pointers during that 19-2 run, but she was far from done with her barrage of triples.
"There wasn't a three she took tonight that I didn't think was going to go in," Pickarts said. "When she relaxes and just takes her shots, she's a tremendous shooter."
On the other side, Waterloo sophomore guard Brenna Huebner did all she could to keep her Pirates in the game. She had 10 points by halftime, displaying her impressive driving ability to get her buckets. But, the offense from Marshall showed no signs of slowing down.
Rateike's offensive awareness didn't wear off as she was up to 21 points by the halftime break. All the while, Ward kept pouring in triples, and had made five and compiled 15 points by halftime. The Cardinals took a 46-19 lead into the break.
A lead as impressive as that could lead to a groggy second-half start. Ward, the team's only senior, made sure that wouldn't happen. Not on a day this important for her coach. She came out and buried a 3-pointer, followed by a pair of free throws, to ignite a 13-2 run to start the second half.
Down the stretch, junior guard Halle Weisensel got in on the scoring fun as well, picking up some nice buckets to keep the Marshall offense chugging. As the scoring kept up pace, so did the defensive effort. Waterloo struggled to get much going, thanks to persistence from the Marshall side.
As the game wound down, Pickarts subbed in his bench, and freshman Makayla Nemec took advantage of the opportunity. The 5'8" guard knocked down three 3-pointers as Marshall completed the 83-30 victory.
"Waterloo is not as bad as that score indicates," Pickarts said. "They've beaten teams that we didn't. We know they're a good team. Tonight, I just thought our kids came out and got after it from start to finish. They're figuring it out."
Rateike led all scorers with 28, followed by Ward with 20 and Weisensel and Nemec with nine each. Huebner led the way with 15 for the Pirates. With the win, Marshall improves to 5-8 and 1-3 in Capitol - South conference play while Waterloo drops to 6-8 overall and 2-3 in conference.
Next up, Marshall will take a non-conference road trip to Jefferson on Monday, Jan. 24. Waterloo will also be back in action on Monday as they will host non-conference Lake Mills.
--
Capitol - South girls basketball standings
*as of Thursday, Jan. 20*
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. Belleville, 4-0 (13-1)
2. New Glarus, 4-1 (12-4)
3. Cambridge, 2-2 (9-6)
4. Waterloo, 2-3 (6-8)
5. Marshall, 1-3 (5-8)
6. Wisconsin Heights, 0-4 (3-12)
GBB: MARSHALL 83, WATERLOO 30
|MARSHALL
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|2
|W. Held
|2
|0
|0-0
|4
|3
|K. Jesberger
|1
|1
|0-0
|5
|10
|A. Rateike
|8
|2
|6-7
|28
|12
|H. Weisensel
|3
|0
|3-3
|9
|14
|M. Fritter
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|15
|M. Nemec
|0
|3
|0-0
|9
|23
|K. Hoel
|2
|0
|2-4
|6
|33
|A. Ward
|0
|6
|2-2
|20
|TOTALS
|-
|17
|12
|13-16
|83
|WATERLOO
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|5
|G. Kuhl
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|10
|B. Lauersdorf
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|11
|A. Baumann
|0
|0
|2-4
|2
|20
|T. Blundell
|0
|2
|0-0
|6
|21
|B. Huebner
|5
|0
|5-10
|15
|34
|A. Albrecht
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|TOTALS
|-
|8
|2
|8-16
|30