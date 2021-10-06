Marshall School District eyes double-digit decrease in mill rate

The Marshall School District should yield a drop in taxes for those who live within the district.
The district approved a tax levy that will be $7.67, or $767 for a $100,000 property, at its annual meeting Sept. 27. At the meeting, any resident inside the district could vote on the proposal.
If finalized as such, the mill rate approved will be a 26.7% decrease from 2020-21 when it was $10.47, or $1,047 for every $100,000 worth of property.
It would be the fifth time in nine years the district would have a decrease in the mill rate, a trend that started following the 2013-14 mill rate that was a 22.4% increase from the previous year. Since then, the only times there haven’t been a decrease were in 2015-16 when the mill rate was the same as the previous year, in 2017-18 when there was a 5.2% increase and 2019-20 when there was a 0.4% increase.
The overall tax levy itself is expected to be $4,042,915. That is a 22.4% drop from 2020-21 when it was $5,212,571. If finalized as such, it will be a decrease for the first time since 2016-17 when there was an 8.8% drop.
The district attributed this to decreases in general operations and referendum debt service. The general operations fund, or Fund 10, will be at $3,318,684, down from $3,969,491 in 2020-21. The referendum debt service, or Fund 39, will be down to $402,012 from $926,425 in 2020-21.
The tax levy, along with the budget, will be contingent on three additional items. First, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue will certify and finalize the district’s equalized value. Also, that day, the third Friday count, which is the number of students who attended the district on the third Friday of the school year, will be reported to the Department of Public Instruction. The DPI will certify and finalize the district’s general aid Oct. 15.
Once those numbers are determined, budgetary adjustments will be presented to the school board as necessary in late October.
The district tax levy is distributed throughout the municipalities based on total valuation. The Village of Marshall will be responsible for 50.66% of the tax levy.
The equalized property value will be finalized Oct. 1, but it was estimated to be $526,823,700. That would be a 5.8% increase from 2020-21 when it was $497,973,076. That is combined between the Village of Marshall and the towns of Medina, Sun Prairie, York, Deerfield and Cottage Grove.
For the last five years, property valuation has been on a steady incline between 3.5% and a little more than 5%, except for 2018-19 when property valuation shot up 12.3 percent.
The district equalization aid will be calculated Oct. 15. That is based on a state aid formula that takes into account the district’s expenditures and membership last year, as well as those numbers from all other districts in the state. The equalization aid decreases the amount necessary to levy on property taxes.
On July 1, the equalization aid estimate was $8,266,278 for the district. That would be an increase of $419,893, or 5.38%. It is expected that the final number will be different from the estimate, but it is not known to what degree.
The district annually receives aid per student and it is based on a three-year average of district resident membership. In 2021-22 and 2022-23, the district expects the per pupil categorical aid to be $742 per student. The one-year per-pupil aid will be $179 per student.
In the 2021-22 budget, certified staff salaries increased by 1.36%, or $700 per full-time employee. Hourly wages also increased to a minimum of $14 per hour with employee increases ranging from five cents to $2.91.
The budget also utilizes a $1,250,000 operational authority provided by the electors in an April 2019 referendum. This is the final year of the authority.
This year is also the final one for debt payments on the district’s elementary school.