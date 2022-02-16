The Dane County Sheriff’s Office announced Feb. 16 that a missing town of York juvenile had been located in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Jaeline Avendano-Perez, 17, was found in the Chicago suburb and “is home safe with her family,” a Feb. 16 press release stated.

Avendano-Perez had last been seen on Dec. 29. Authorities initially believed she could have been with friends near Waterloo, Columbus or Madison.

