The Dave Frisell era of Waterloo football is reaching a crescendo. When he took over the program prior to the 2019 season, Waterloo football was in a desolate place. The Pirates were coming off of a winless season and hadn’t won a playoff game since 2015.
Now, Frisell has returned the Pirates to winning ways as Waterloo scored a Level 1 playoff win over Pardeeville this season. The season came to an end in Level 2 Friday, Oct. 29 against No. 1 seed Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic, 28-8, but the young team leaves plenty to hope for in the coming years.
Last Friday, there was just no keeping up with the Lancers. They were a No. 1 seed for a reason, touting one of the best defenses in Division 6 and entering with an undefeated record. The most points the Lancers had given up in a game this year was 18. This would be Waterloo’s biggest challenge of the year.
The Pirates managed to strike first. The two teams battled to a stalemate for most of the first quarter. With under three minutes left in the first quarter, sophomore quarterback Cal Hush dumped off a screen pass to senior running back Eugene Wolff. Wolff did the rest, evading defenders and carrying the ball 65 yards to the house. Hush found sophomore Trevor Firari in the endzone for the 2-point conversion to give Waterloo an early 8-0 lead.
The schemed up plays ran dry soon after for Waterloo. The offense was done scoring for the day as Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic tightened up its grip. Unfortunately for Waterloo, the Lancers’ offense was about to kick it on.
Midway through the second quarter, Lancers’ quarterback Jacob Ashmus found Andrew Alia for a 30-yard touchdown score. After an unsuccessful extra point, Waterloo still clung to an 8-6 lead. That lead was soon erased as Ashmus kept it himself from one yard out with under two minutes left in the first half. Ashmus did the honors on the 2-point conversion as well, getting across the goal line to boost the Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic lead to 14-8 as the two teams headed in for halftime.
The score seemed close, but Waterloo absolutely could not get anything going against the Lancer’s defense. Still, the Waterloo defense held its own. The third quarter came and went with no additional points added, as was the case for half of the fourth quarter.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Lancers sunk the dagger. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic running back Jayden Gordon took a handoff eight yards into the endzone and subsequently punched in a 2-point conversion. With time winding down, Waterloo trailed 8-22.
After a turnover, Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic made doubly sure there would be no comeback. Gordon struck again, this time from 14 yards out, to give the Lancers a 28-8 lead after the 2-point conversion was unsuccessful with just over a minute to play.
The Waterloo offense struggled mightily against a tremendous Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic defense for the day. Hush completed only two of his 11 passing attempts for 67 yards and a touchdown but had no interceptions. Perhaps the most impressive aspect was holding Wolff under 100 yards. He was only able to turn his 27 carries into 68 yards in his final high school contest.
On the Lancers’ side, Gordon stole the show. He got a whopping 32 carries, which he turned into 143 yards and two scores.
The final score of 28-8 indicates a worse loss than it actually was for Waterloo. The Pirates weren’t truly out of the game until the very end. It was a tremendous fight for a team that had recently been so bad. Those down days will stay away as so many of the top contributors will return for Waterloo next season.
Perhaps most exciting is the QB-WR duo of sophomores Hush and Firari. Firari was named first team All-Conference this season and Hush was named honorable mention as both made huge strides this year. Frisell has an entire offseason to scheme and gameplan around these two tremendous weapons.
For the year, Hush completed 53% of his passes for 1,244 yards, 19 touchdowns, and only two interceptions. With a turnover total that low, Frisell will likely trust Hush with more middle to deep yardage passes in the coming two years.
Firari was a tremendous weapon, catching 29 passes for 525 yards and eight scores this season. He was also a threat in the running game via jet sweeps. He had 50 carries for 293 yards and three touchdowns. He’ll be the focal point of the offense as a junior next year.
Outside of Firari, fellow sophomore Benny Marshall proved to be a capable receiver as well, bringing in 16 passes for 222 yards and five scores.
Of course, the loss of senior running back Eugene Wolff will hurt. He finished top-10 in the state for regular season rushing yards, running for a grand total of 1,866 yards and 26 touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per carry.
An underrated loss on both the offensive and defensive line will be senior Max Besl. He helped clear holes for Wolff to run through and was one of the most disruptive players in the area defensively.
Almost all of this overachieving group returns for Waterloo next season. Expectations will be sky high for the first time in a long time for the Pirates as the loaded class of 2024 enters its junior year. It will be exciting to see how they grow and learn under Frisell in the offseason and how far they can go.