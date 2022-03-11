New Glarus just seemed to have the Marshall boys basketball team's number in the regular season. The Cardinals have only lost six games this year, but two of those losses were handed out by the Glarner Knights. Marshall wouldn't let that number climb to three. In a WIAA sectional semifinal game at Pardeeville High School on Thursday, Mar. 10, the No. 3 seed Cardinals had a strong gameplan and executed perfectly, escaping with a 42-40 win over the No. 5 seed Glarner Knights to advance to the sectional final and keep their season alive.
"As a coach, it's an amazing feeling to put together a good gameplan and have your kids go out and execute it," Marshall head coach Dan Denniston said. "More importantly, they gave it everything they had. Our kids gave everything they possibly had to get this win. If you give your all, you can look yourself in the mirror and be proud of that for the rest of your life."
Marshall's effort was most evident on the defensive side of the ball. In prior matchups, the Cardinals had trouble with stopping two New Glarus players in particular: slashing guard AC Strok and 6'8" big man Dain Walter.
The answer for Strok was Marshall senior guard Bryce Frank. Frank may not have filled up the stat sheet, but he was perhaps the most important player on the floor. His combination of speed and strength made him the perfect man to stand in Strok's way. He never got a chance to get going, putting up just 13 points.
As for Walter, the combination of Marshall senior forwards Reid Truschinski and Michael Lutz were enough to frustrate the big guy. He was held to 10 points.
"I'm super proud," Denniston said. "We just continued to buy in. We've talked for the past few weeks about taking it one possession at a time. You have to get a stop and a quality offensive possession."
This defensive success won Marshall the game, but it wasn't necessarily obvious from the jump. New Glarus was fired up and came out shooting, nailing three early 3-pointers, one from Strok and two from Carter Siegenthaler, to take a commanding 13-3 lead.
New Glarus' scoring run had less to do with Marshall's defensive shortcomings and more to do with the lid on Marshall's rim. The Cardinals didn't hit their first field goal of the contest until about four minutes into the game and they missed their first eight 3-point attempts.
To New Glarus' credit, it had a strong defensive gameplan, too. The Glarner Knights knew they had to stop Marshall star Craig Ward. New Glarus stuck some fleet footed and particularly pesky defenders on Ward to faceguard him, and the officials let some aggressive defending slide as Ward struggled to get going.
Ward would find a way to spark the Marshall offense by using his speed to burn the defender on backdoor cuts. A student of the game, Ward was prepared for what the Glarner Knights threw at him.
"I knew they would faceguard me," Ward said. "They did it in the regular season, too. So I studied and worked with my brother. He worked with me all week, trying to get away from him and using the backdoor."
In a flash, Ward had buried a 3-pointer to climb to nine points on the game as Marshall cut the New Glarus lead to 17-14 with time expiring in the first half. Lutz and Truschinski would help erase the last of the deficit.
After allowing a New Glarus layup, Truschinski battled through a foul to score an and-1 bucket. He nailed the free throw and Marshall's defense immediately forced a turnover. With time winding down, Lutz made a drive to the rim and took some bumps and bruises along the way. He didn't get the call, but his layup fell, tying the game at 19 heading into the halftime break.
If the first half was any evidence of what was to come, Marshall was in for a dogfight if it wanted the win. The Cardinals got right to work. After allowing an early layup, Truschinski and Ward hit back-to-back layups to give Marshall its first lead of the game, 23-21 with 16 minutes to play.
Marshall's offense got a necessary kick from freshman guard Kenyon Miggins. Despite his youth, he may have been the best ballhandler on the court. His confidence in the big moment was huge as he fearlessly drove the lane and dished some nice passes. His influence was best felt as he knocked down a tremendous 3-pointer to cut New Glarus' lead to 29-28 with 10 minutes to go, forcing a New Glarus timeout.
"Kenyon's ballhandling was something we needed," Denniston said. "Craig was getting face guarded, it takes a lot out of him to bring the ball up the court and be an offensive weapon. Kenyon played huge and did a nice job defensively. For a freshman in this situation, it takes some guts. I'm proud of him."
Truschinski soon added to Miggins' 3-point efforts, hitting one of his own to give Marshall a 33-31 lead. Senior Cole Denniston would get in on the fun as well, hitting a tremendous triple to stifle a New Glarus momentum shift and return a 36-34 lead to the Cardinals with under five minutes to go.
This is when Miggins and the rest of the Cardinals' ballhandling and basketball IQ really came into play. The Cardinals burned time like professionals, dribbling out of tough situations and making the perfect pass every time to gnaw two minutes off of the clock.
In the clutch, Truschinski was the man defensively. The 6'5" senior used his reach to his advantage. In the closing minutes of the game, he blocked a corner 3-point shot as well as a last-ditch post effort from Walter in the closing minutes. That second block was rebounded by Miggins, but Ward wisely ripped the ball away so he would be the man at the free throw line.
Ward went 3-4 from the line in the closing minutes and Lutz hit his two opportunities while only in the single bonus. The Cardinals were clutch when it mattered. Marshall gave up a last second layup, but it didn't matter as it had a 4-point lead. The Marshall bench exploded onto the court as the Cardinals had hung on for the 42-40 win and a trip to the sectional championship.
"We just dug in," Denniston said. "We were focused. Obviously, it helps when you play a team three times in a year. We knew their strengths and weaknesses and knew what we needed to do and we executed."
Ward led the game in scoring with 17, followed by Truschinski with 14. Strok led the way for New Glarus with 13.
Next up, Marshall will travel to Baraboo High School on Saturday, Mar. 12 to take on No. 3 seed Luther in the Sectional 3 championship. Luther knocked off No. 1 seed Mineral Point, 78-60, in the semifinal. Tipoff between Luther and Marshall is scheduled for 1 pm.
BBB: MARSHALL 42- NEW GLARUS 40
|MARSHALL
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|4
|M. Lutz
|1
|0
|3-4
|5
|11
|C. Ward
|5
|1
|4-4
|17
|20
|C. Denniston
|0
|1
|0-0
|3
|32
|K. Miggins
|0
|1
|0-1
|3
|35
|R. Truschinski
|5
|1
|1-1
|14
|TOTALS
|-
|11
|4
|8-10
|42
|NEW GLARUS
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|1
|B. Butler
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|2
|J. Parman
|2
|0
|0-0
|4
|10
|C. Siegenthaler
|1
|2
|0-0
|8
|13
|AC Strok
|3
|2
|1-2
|13
|23
|B. Stampfli
|2
|0
|1-2
|5
|32
|D. Walter
|5
|0
|0-0
|10
|TOTALS
|-
|13
|4
|3-4
|40