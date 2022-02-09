Crave Brothers Homestead Cheese near Waterloo is hitting big milestones.
In 2022 it marks 20 years in the cheese business and a little more than 40 years in the dairy industry.
The Crave family is planning a celebration this fall.
“When Charlie and I bought this place in 1980, I was 23 years old. There aren’t many 23 year old kids who start their own farm these days from scratch,” founder George Crave said.
The Craves grew up in the Beloit area and worked on their father’s farm. After moving to Mount Horeb for a period, the Craves moved to the Waterloo area and started a dairy farm in 1981.
In 2002, they shifted to making cheese exclusively, a decision that George Crave doesn’t regret.
Today, their nearly 2,000 cows produce about 3 and a half semi loads of milk a day. Cheese production goes on 5 or 6 days of the week, depending on the season, Crave said.
“All the milk that is used to make the cheese comes from our cows; we don’t buy milk from anyone else,” he said.
Over 40-plus years, the Craves have adapted through some hard economic times and making decisions like moving to just the cheese factory, rather than a dairy plant.
“If you see the papers these days, they say we haven’t had this type of inflation for 40 years, and that was 1982. We were just farming here for a year before interest rates went to 16%,” George Crave said. “We held on strictly through cash flow and selling milk. We didn’t have a balance sheet. Economists will say, ‘Have a balance sheet,’ and we said, ‘Well, we don’t have a balance sheet. We have a crockpot, a clock radio and work boots.”
At the end of the 1980s, the Craves built a freestyle barn that housed 200 cows. At the time, that was “revolutionary. It was gigantic back then,” George Crave said.
Two years later, they built a 400 cow barn.
“Then we built a bigger barn, a milking barn, to milk the cows. Then five years after we did that, we said, ‘OK, now what?’” Crave continued.
Adding other types of commodity production didn’t seem the best route.
“We couldn’t see milking our way to prosperity through commodity agriculture,” George Crave said. “I call it the commodity treadmill. You’ve got to keep running. You’re just on that treadmill all the time trying to stay on the treadmill. That didn’t appeal to me after doing it for 20 years.”
“We decided to build a cheese factory,” Crave went on. “It was my wild idea. My wife, Debbie, had marketing experience working in Madison for 20 years. Between her and myself, there were a lot of phone calls made to put this little business together.”
“I never dreamed it would be this size. I envisioned it would be 5 employees. We’d have some polka music on and kind of have a little bakery for someplace quiet.”
Debbie Crave worked at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture at that time.
With her marketing and PR background, “we were kind of a good team, she said. “I did one thing and George did another. We built this place. And now, it’s gratifying to have family working here and some really great key players.”
The anniversary is the start of a transition from one generation to the next, said George Crave, whoi will turn 65 in July.
George and Debbie Crave’s son, Brian, is a licensed cheesemaker and works at the plant. Their daughter, Roseanne, is the manager of sales and marketing. And their heir niece, Beth, is the director of quality and customer service.
“We’re really excited about the next generation coming,” Debbie Crave said.
In all, 13 family members who work at the farmstead.
George Crave likes to go back to a question of “What keeps you awake at night?”
The answer is “nothing,” he said, because of their employees and customers. Hesaid he has faith his workers will show up and do well.
And “customers are long-term customers that have been with us for 15 to 20 years. If they grow, we grow,” he said.
To commemorate the cheese production 20th anniversary e, Crave Brothers is hosting a recipe contest,inviting home cooks and food professionals to submit original recipes. Submitted recipes must feature Crave Brothers cheese.
The contest has been organized by Debbie Crave and her niece Beth.
The three contest categoriesare appetizer/side dishes and salads;,main entrees; and desserts.
To enter or for more information, go to CraveCheese.com.
The deadline to submit recipes is March 21.