HARTLAND
When Marshall saw its once 18-point lead cut to four late in Tuesday’s non-conference girls basketball game with Lake Country Lutheran, it wasn’t Division 1 standouts Anna Lutz or Laura Nickel, nor was it senior point guard Mya Andrews holding back the Lightning. It was Halle Weisensel.
The sophomore guard made 7-of-8 free throws in the final 1 minute, 42 seconds and finished with a career-high 18 points as the top-ranked team in Division 4 was able to hold onto a 60-56 win in Hartland.
“I thought Halle really stepped up big-time,” said Marshall head coach Doug Pickarts. “I know she can play at that level. She’s kind of been hot and cold for us this year and if you ever watch her in practice, the kid works hard and does all the right things.
“I was happy for her for the game she had.”
The Cardinals (7-1) built a 45-27 lead midway through the second half, but Lutz, a UW-Milwaukee recruit, was being double-teamed and Nickel had to sit most of the final 18 minutes while in foul trouble.
Meanwhile, Reiley Mueller and Julia Hirt brought the Lightning (6-4) back, combining for 27 coming in the second half and 42 overall.
Marshall’s free throw shooting kept LCL at a distance, however, as Weisensel made 7-of-8 foul shots down the stretch.
“She wanted the ball at the end,” Pickarts said. “When Lake Country came back on us I was frustrated with some of our turnovers and I said, ‘You guys are winners, who wants the ball?’ Halle said, ‘I do.’ One of my assistants said down the stretch to pass the ball, but I said, ‘No, she wants the ball.’ I want a kid like that who wants to be there.”
Back-to-back Hirt baskets brought the Lightning to within five, but Weisensel made a pair of free throws to keep it a three-possession game. Mueller’s 3-pointer before the final horn finalized the scoring.
The Cardinals closed out the first half on a 12-3 run, turning a six-point game into a 33-18 advantage. Marshall hit five 3-pointers in the first half alone, including back-to-back triples by Weisensel and two more 3s by sophomore Allie Rateike, including one just before the halftime buzzer.
Rateike and Lutz each scored 10, while both Nickel and Andrews tallied eight in the win. Junior Abby Ward scored seven to round out the Cardinals' scoring.
After losing 59-46 to Division 2 top-ranked Beaver Dam Monday, Marshall avoided losing back-to-back games for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
“That was a concern because when we played Beaver Dam it was such a physical game and Anna, Laura and Mya are pretty much playing the whole game,” said Pickarts. “The concern going into (Tuesday) was the fatigue-factor.”
Up Next
Marshall has a full week off before playing two games next week.
“It’s a chance for us to catch our breath because we had back-to-back games, and I think in one stretch we had four games in six days. It gives us a week to prepare for Waupun on Tuesday,” said Pickarts.
On Tuesday, the Cardinals travel to Waupun for a 6 p.m. tipoff, then will play a New Year’s Eve matinee at 11 a.m. Evansville.
MARSHALL 60, LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 56
Marshall 33 27 — 60
Lake Country 18 38 — 56
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 4 1-3 9, Andrews 3 2-4 8, Rateike 4 0-0 10, Weisensel 4 8-12 18, Nickel 3 2-2 8, Ward 3 0-0 7. Totals — 21 13-21 60.
Lake Country — Mueller 8 4-6 22, Cleary 1 0-0 2, S. Bachmann 1 0-0 3, Wangerin 3 0-0 6, Brophy 1 0-0 2, Hirt 6 8-11 21. Totals — 20 12-17 56.
3-point goals — M 5 (Rateike 2, Weisensel 2, Ward 1); LCL 4 (Mueller 2, S. Bachmann 1, Hirt 1). Total fouls — M 15; LCL 18. Fouled out — Nickel.
