The Waterloo boys basketball team has started the season 0-3, its worst start since the 2018-19 season where the Pirates lost eight straight before getting in the win column. In defense of the Pirates, they participated in a tournament at Beaver Dam, playing two schools that were two divisions higher.
Before that tournament, though, the Pirates opened their season with a bit more manageable of a team. Markesan came to the Fieldhouse Tuesday, Nov. 23 to kick off the 2021-22 season. Waterloo had a promising first half, entering the break trailing by just three points. But, the Hornets pulled away in the second half as the Pirates ran out of gas. A hard fight in the opener resulted in a 62-49 loss.
In the loss, there were still bright spots. Three Pirates scored in double digits, led by sophomore guard Benny Marshall (12), followed by junior guard Cooper Setz (11) and senior guard Eugene Wolff (10). Marshall collected a game-high 14 rebounds as well, securing a double-double.
Days later, Waterloo traveled up to Beaver Dam for a two-day tournament. There, the larger teams flexed their muscles, but the Pirates still put together some impressive individual performances.
The tournament started with a game against host school Beaver Dam on Friday, Nov. 26. This game was a bit of a welcoming party for junior forward Ricky Ugorji. A non-factor in the Markesan game, Ugorji exploded with production in this one. He tied for the team lead in scoring with 14 and grabbed 11 rebounds to complete the double-double. Wolff was the other Pirate with 14 points and was one rebound away from a double-double himself. Strong games from these two simply weren’t enough to keep up with the Golden Beavers, however, as they went on to win, 81-55.
The following day, Saturday, Nov. 27, Waterloo was back at Beaver Dam, this time to take on La Crosse Logan. There were far less positives to take away from this one. Two players from Logan scored over 20 points. Scoring did not come nearly as easily to the Pirates as just 19 of their 70 shot attempts found the bottom of the net. Wolff led the way in scoring with 13, followed by senior guard Antonio Unzuela with 10.
With the losses over the weekend, things will get no easier for the Pirates. The Beaver Dam tournament was the start of a 7-game road stretch for Waterloo. The next road trip the Pirates will make is out to Pardeeville Tuesday, Nov. 30 to take on the Bulldogs, followed by a trip to Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
The Pirates’ next home game doesn’t come until Tuesday, Dec. 28 when they will welcome in Parkview. Conference play will begin soon after when Waterloo will host Wisconsin Heights Friday, Jan. 7.